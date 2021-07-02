Historic Gender Forum concludes with concrete commitments, plans to advance gender by 2026

Nearly $ 40 billion has been pledged in new investments, along with ambitious policy commitments and programs from governments, civil society and others, to help fuel a new five-year global action plan to accelerate true gender parity by 2026.

“The Generation Equality Forum marks a change of power and of positive and historic perspective”, mentionned Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women.

The Forum came at a critical time, as the world assesses the disproportionate and damaging impact of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic on women and girls.

Gender equality advocates took the opportunity to push for gender-responsive stimulus and stimulus packages to ensure that women and girls are not left behind as the world rebuilds itself .

Timely commitments

The $ 40 billion in investment represents a major shift in resources for the rights of women and girls, as lack of funding has been one of the main reasons for slow progress in promoting gender equality. gender and in the implementation of the women’s rights program of the stage Beijing Conference 1995, according to UN Women ??.

Governments and public sector institutions have pledged $ 21 billion on investments for gender equality, the private sector $ 13 billion and philanthropy $ 4.5 billion.

United Nations entities, international and regional organizations have committed a total of $ 1.3 billion.

“The Forum’s ecosystem of partners – and the investments, commitments and energy they bring to tackle the greatest barriers to gender equality – will ensure faster progress for the world’s women and girls than we haven’t seen any before, ”said the UN Women official.

Multilateral approach

Many organizations have made strong political and programmatic commitments, including 440 civil society organizations and 94 youth-led organizations.

Welcoming the event, the Ambassador of France and Secretary General of the Forum, Delphine O, declared that it had “reversed the priorities of the international agenda and made gender equality, too long underestimated , a long-term issue for the international community, as well as the climate, education and health. France will continue to be at the forefront to accelerate progress in terms of gender equality ”.

Others speak out

UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway is personally committed to “continuing to advocate for legal and policy changes that will allow women and men to begin to equitably distribute care responsibilities that will help change our world ”.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, who now heads the US international development agency, USAID, offered “a simple message, informed by decades of evidence: if you want peace in this world, trust women to pass it on ”.

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, African Union Goodwill Ambassador on Ending Child Marriage, said: “This week I relived the experience of 1995, when I was a young women’s rights activist at the Beijing Conference… Now is the time to invest even more in girls and young women. – for resources to reach rural and marginalized communities, for technology for the public good and accessible to all, and for greater accountability of member states to the human rights of women and girls ”.

Take the lead

Over the past three days, the Forum has mobilized nearly 50,000 people in a mostly virtual format to rapidly advance gender justice.

He launched aGlobal Acceleration Plan for Gender Equalitydesigned by six Action coalitions, partnerships that have identified the most critical actions required to achieve gender equality, ranging from gender-based violence and technology to economic and climate justice.

The Forum also launched a Pact on Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action, and announced new initiatives for gender equality focusing on health, sports, culture and education.

UN Women will retain a pivotal role in driving the Forum’s five-year action plan, overseeing the implementation of commitments to ensure accountability and progress.

“Together, we have mobilized in different sectors of society, from south to north, to become a formidable force, ready to open a new chapter in gender equality,” Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka said.