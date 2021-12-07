“Historic day”: Chile adopts law on marriage equality

Antofagasta, Chile – Chile became the latest country to legislate on marriage equality, with both houses of Congress legalizing same-sex marriage in overwhelming votes on Tuesday.

“This is a historic day,” said Pedro Arraya, a recently re-elected senator from the Antofagasta region, as he voted in favor of the bill.

The Chilean Senate voted 21 to 8 in favor of marriage equality legislation around noon on Tuesday, with three abstentions. An hour later, the Chamber of Deputies adopted Bill 82-20, with two abstentions, in a final tiered vote.

The law includes recognition of parental ties, full spouse benefits and adoption rights for married same-sex couples. It will also replace the gendered terms with the words “spouse” and “parent” in the country’s civil code and other laws, among other reforms.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, whose term ends in March next year and spoke in favor of the bill earlier this year, must now enact the legislation. It will then enter into force 90 days after its publication in the country’s official journal.

“We have mixed emotions: first, a lot of joy, and second, a lot of nostalgia,” Oscar Rementeria, spokesperson for MOVILH, a Chilean LGBTQ organization, said of Tuesday’s vote.

People kiss outside Congress as the Senate votes to approve same-sex marriage bill in Valparaiso, Chile [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

Almost a decade ago, MOVILH and three same-sex couples took their cases to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to lobby for marriage equality. This ultimately led to the bill which was passed in Congress, but marriage equality had been a demand since the founding of MOVILH in 1991.

“Equality in marriage was one of the many demands, but it is very important because it has enormous importance in the social and family life of our country,” he told Al Jazeera.

Push for marriage equality

Chile is the ninth country in the Americas to pass marriage equality legislation, joining Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, United States, Colombia, Ecuador and Costa Rica.

In Mexico, a majority of states have passed marriage equality bills, while same-sex marriage is legal in almost all European and American territories in the hemisphere.

The Chilean bill was originally sponsored by President Pinera’s predecessor Michelle Bachelet, who introduced it in 2017. Pinera’s government has fully supported marriage equality this year.

“I think the time has come to guarantee this freedom and dignity for all. I think the time has come for marriage equality in our country, ”Pinera said on June 1 in his annual speech to Congress, causing the bill to push rapidly through the legislature.

LGBTQ representation in Congress is also on the rise.

On November 21, four LGBTQ women were elected in the Chamber of Deputies and the country’s first openly lesbian, transgender and bisexual lawmakers will take office in March.

Presidential second round

But the country’s LGBTQ community remains on edge, as the next presidential run-off on December 19 will pit Gabriel Boric, a progressive social democrat, against Jose antonio kast, a religious conservative of the extreme right.

Boric, a 35-year-old congressman and former student activist, has supported marriage and full equality for same-sex couples, including adoption rights. He has always voted for LGBTQ rights and his campaign platform includes a comprehensive transgender rights law.

Kast, a 55-year-old lawyer and former congressman, has openly opposed marriage equality and adoption rights for same-sex couples. When he was in power, he constantly voted against LGBTQ rights and refers to “gender ideology,” a conspiratorial term used to deny transgender people and their rights.

The potential setback for LGBTQ rights has galvanized many in the community. In the decade since its founding, LGBTQ rights group Fundacion Iguales has always remained neutral in the elections, but announced its support for Boric in late November after Kast reached the second round.

People react at Senate session to approve same-sex marriage bill [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

“Jose Antonio Kast has a track record not only of opposing [LGBTQ rights] but also of open confrontation ”, declared the director of the group, Alessia Injoque. “Given the danger it represents, we saw the need to take a stand. “

For now, however, the LGBTQ community in Chile is celebrating the historic victory in Congress.

“We are seeing more and more countries moving towards a world where we can live freely, without fear and without discrimination,” Injoque told Al Jazeera after the bill was passed. “It’s a big day for Chile.”