Hissène Habré, former president of Chad sentenced for war crimes, dies at 79
Hissène Habré, the former president of Chad, died while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and sex crimes, during his reign in the 1980s. He was 79 years old. years.
His death was announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Justice of Senegal, a West African country in which he was sentenced, according to news agencies. The wife of the former president also confirmed his death to Senegalese media, several of which reported that he had been infected with the coronavirus.
Mr Habré was released from prison for 60 days in April after a judge said he was particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. His wife had long asked the Senegalese authorities to release him for health reasons.
When convicted in 2016, Habré became the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by courts in another country. His victims celebrated their hard-won victory in the Dakar courtroom, after struggling for justice for decades. But five years later, the victims are still waiting for the compensation they were awarded.
“Habré will go down in history as one of the most ruthless dictators in the world,” said Reed Brody, who worked with the victims of Hissène Habré for more than two decades, “a man who slaughtered his own people to seize and maintain power, which burned entire villages, sent women to serve as sex slaves to his troops and built underground dungeons to inflict medieval torture on his enemies.
A Chadian truth commission found that Mr. Habré’s government killed more than 40,000 people suspected of being enemies of the state, including those who were simply suspected, during his rule from 1982 to 1990.
Habré seized power in a coup, receiving arms and help from France, Israel and the United States to hold off Libya, Chad’s northern neighbor.
A full obituary will be released soon.
