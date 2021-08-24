Hissène Habré, former president of Chad sentenced for war crimes, dies at 79

Hissène Habré, the former president of Chad, died while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and sex crimes, during his reign in the 1980s. He was 79 years old. years.

His death was announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Justice of Senegal, a West African country in which he was sentenced, according to news agencies. The wife of the former president also confirmed his death to Senegalese media, several of which reported that he had been infected with the coronavirus.

Mr Habré was released from prison for 60 days in April after a judge said he was particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. His wife had long asked the Senegalese authorities to release him for health reasons.

When convicted in 2016, Habré became the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by courts in another country. His victims celebrated their hard-won victory in the Dakar courtroom, after struggling for justice for decades. But five years later, the victims are still waiting for the compensation they were awarded.