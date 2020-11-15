His abuse was a ‘family affair’, until it came to fruition
Lhamo, a Tibetan farmer from southwest China, has lived her life mainly outdoors and has shared it online, posting videos of herself cooking, singing and picking herbs in the mountains around his village. This fall she had about 200,000 followers, many of whom praised her as a happy and hard-working woman.
More than 400 of them were watching one evening in mid-September as Ms. Lhamo, 30, streamed a live video from her kitchen on Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok app. Suddenly, a man barged in and Ms. Lhamo screamed. Then the screen darkens.
When Ms Lhamo’s sister, Dolma, arrived at the hospital a few hours later, she found Ms Lhamo struggling to breathe, her body covered with burns. Police from Jinchuan County, where she lived, are investigating Ms. Lhamo’s ex-husband on suspicion of spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire.
“She looked like a piece of charcoal,” said Ms. Dolma, who, along with her sister and many other Tibetans, has a name. “He burned almost all of his skin.”
In July, a man from the eastern city of Hangzhou was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after her dismembered remains were found in a communal septic tank. Late last month, video footage went viral and appeared to show a man in Shanxi province beating his wife to death in front of passers-by.
More than 900 women have died at the hands of their husbands or partners since China’s domestic violence law was enacted in 2016, according to Peking tie, a women’s rights group.
The domestic violence law promised police investigations and easier access to restraining orders, but enforcement is uneven and penalties light in a society that stigmatizes divorce and pressures victims of abuse to keep silent. Campaigners say many police officers are not properly trained to deal with cases of domestic violence. In the countryside, where Ms. Lhamo was from, victims often lack social support networks and are less informed about their rights.
Just a day after Ms. Lhamo’s death, Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, told a United Nations conference on women that “protecting the rights and interests of women must become a national commitment.”
The Chinese Internet has taken hold of the discourse. And soon, people called for stricter enforcement of the domestic violence law using the hashtag #LhamoAct. Within a day, the hashtag had been censored on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social media platforms. Other hashtags condemned the failure of the police to prevent the murder of Ms Lhamo, including #StopNotActing and #PunishNotActing.
Wan Miaoyan, a women’s rights lawyer in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, said she hoped the negative reactions to Ms. Lhamo’s case would lead to better law enforcement.
“But why does it take a tragedy and a victim to sacrifice oneself in such a bloody way before making any headway in law enforcement?” she says.
Ms. Lhamo came from a remote village in the Aba region, called Ngaba by the Tibetans. Born in poverty, she earned her living by picking herbs in the mountains. As a child she was kind and upbeat, her sister said. When Ms. Lhamo was 18, she met a man named Tang Lu from a nearby village. Soon after, they married and Ms Lhamo moved in with her family and gave birth to two boys, who are now 3 and 12 years old.
Ms Dolma said she saw bruises on her sister’s face and body on several occasions over the years. Ms Lhamo often fled to their father’s house to recover from his injuries, which Ms Dolma said included a dislocated elbow.
Mr. Tang did not respond to several messages on his Douyin account requesting comment. Ms Dolma said she did not have phone numbers for him or his relatives.
Ms. Lhamo divorced Mr. Tang in March. But he immediately urged her to remarry, Ms Dolma said, threatening to kill their children if she refused. Ms Lhamo called the police twice but they ignored her calls for help, her sister said. The couple remarried.
Two weeks later, when Ms. Lhamo went to the police again after Mr. Tang tried to injure her and Ms. Dolma, the authorities said that since she had chosen to remarry, “It’s yours. personal family affair ”. The officer said there was nothing they could do, according to Ms Dolma.
The Jinchuan County Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.
In May, Ms. Dolma said, Mr. Tang attempted to suffocate Ms. Lhamo and threatened her with a knife.
She enlisted the help of the local chapter of the Chinese Women’s Federation, the government agency responsible for protecting women’s rights. Ms Dolma said her sister later cried when she said an official dismissed her injuries, saying the situation for other women was worse.
An employee of the Jinchuan County Women’s Federation confirmed that Ms. Lhamo went to the office and said an investigation was underway.
Ms Lhamo refused to give up, Ms Dolma said. She filed for divorce again and went into hiding with relatives while awaiting court approval.
In early June, Mr. Tang picked up Ms. Lhamo from Ms. Dolma’s home. When Ms. Dolma did not tell him where her sister was, he hit her in the left eye. Ms Dolma was hospitalized for nearly two weeks with broken bones, according to a copy of the medical report seen by The New York Times. She said she reported the incident to the police, but they only briefly questioned Mr. Tang and let him go.
A court granted the couple’s second divorce a few weeks later, granting Mr. Tang full custody of their two sons. Ms. Lhamo has spent most of the summer deep in the mountains picking herbs. On September 12, two days before the attack that would kill her, she posted a video saying she was going home.
Mr. Tang, who was also badly burned, is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter. It’s cold comfort to Mrs. Dolma.
“It’s too late to talk about these things now,” she said. “If they had taken him seriously then and disciplined or punished him, we wouldn’t be in this situation today.
