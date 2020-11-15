His abuse was a ‘family affair’, until it came to fruition

Lhamo, a Tibetan farmer from southwest China, has lived her life mainly outdoors and has shared it online, posting videos of herself cooking, singing and picking herbs in the mountains around his village. This fall she had about 200,000 followers, many of whom praised her as a happy and hard-working woman.

More than 400 of them were watching one evening in mid-September as Ms. Lhamo, 30, streamed a live video from her kitchen on Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok app. Suddenly, a man barged in and Ms. Lhamo screamed. Then the screen darkens.

When Ms Lhamo’s sister, Dolma, arrived at the hospital a few hours later, she found Ms Lhamo struggling to breathe, her body covered with burns. Police from Jinchuan County, where she lived, are investigating Ms. Lhamo’s ex-husband on suspicion of spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire.

“She looked like a piece of charcoal,” said Ms. Dolma, who, along with her sister and many other Tibetans, has a name. “He burned almost all of his skin.”