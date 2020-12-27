World
Himalayas act like ‘aerosol factory’: study – Times of India
Aerosols are not fully understood. Most cool the planet, some have a warming effect. Some make clouds last longer, others make them disappear. Barely 10% are of human origin and the rest, of natural origin, are hardly understood. But scientists have now discovered that almost daily for centuries now, the winds blowing from the forests on the foothills of Everest, through the valleys to the sky-piercing summit, have established a ‘factory of aerosols’.
A study conducted by 29 scientists from Finland, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, France, Estonia and China published last week in ‘Nature Geoscience’ observations recorded since Nepal Climate Observatory Pyramid station at an altitude of 5,079 m, a few kilometers from the summit.
“The concept of the Himalayan Aerosol Plant is that you need processes to form particles – trees, mountains, wind,” lead author Federico bianchi of the University of Helsinki in Finland told TOI. Until now, it had been assumed that there might be very tall aerosols, but the measurements were extremely limited.
“The plants at the foot of the Himalayas emit large amounts of gas. These are carried by the wind through the valley to the high altitudes. These gases (as they are transported) react in the air with atmospheric oxidants and form tiny particles, ”said Bianchi. The initial size of these particles is 1 to 2 nanometers. But, by the time they approach the top, they reach the size of 50-100nm and become seeds for clouds.
So what impact do they have on climate change?
Until now, the general scientific consensus is that the cooling effect of aerosols has been able to partially counteract the warming effect of greenhouse gases since the end of the 19th century. Dr Bianchi added: “This new source of particles can now be used in climate models for better climate change predictions and modeling of the future scenario.”
