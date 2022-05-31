World

Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read

WASHINGTON: A lawyer for hillary clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
The jury in the case of Michael Susmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.
The case was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The verdict represents a setback for Durham’s work, especially since Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was sweeping wrongdoing by the FBI.




Source link

Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Sanctions Now Weapons of Mass Starvation

22 mins ago

Watchdog: Iran uranium stockpile 18 times more than 2015 deal limit

3 hours ago

Xenophobia-hit Zimbabweans Saving Countries Dead Economy

4 hours ago

In Ethiopia, mass detention signals shrinking press freedom

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button