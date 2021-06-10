Highlights of the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse at sunrise

Eclipse Air takes off.

Jay Pasachoff, astronomer at Williams College, has chased eclipses all over the world and I had no intention of missing this one.

He, his wife Naomi and about 30 people boarded a three-hour Delta flight from Minneapolis in the dark and back. The trip was sponsored by Sky and Telescope magazine and directed by Kelly Beatty, the magazine’s editor.

The seats in the plane are gone for up to $ 3,100 depending on a price list.

The plane flew at 39,000 feet and was 5,000 feet above the clouds, giving the Pasachoffs and their fellow travelers a long view of the eclipse.

“We were able to see the sun eclipsed for about half an hour, with four and a half minutes during which we saw the luminous ring around the black silhouette of the moon,” he wrote in an e- mail.

He added that this was the 73rd solar eclipse and the 19th ring finger he had seen.

– Dennis Overbye

The path to the eclipse.

The Ring of Fire was visible in a narrow band in the northernmost latitudes, beginning near Lake Superior in Ontario, Canada, at sunrise or 5:55 a.m. Eastern Time. It then crossed Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and the North Pole, ending in Siberia at sunset, 7:29 a.m. Eastern Time.

Outside this band, observers could see a crescent sun or a partial solar eclipse. The closer they were to the midline, the more the sun was gone. By 5:32 a.m. in the New York metro area, the sun was 73 percent obscured, according to Mr. Kentrianakis, who was the Eclipse Project Leader for the American Astronomical Society for the great eclipse in 2017