High-yielding seeds could address food shortages, put Africa on zero hunger path – Experts

Maize is a critical crop for food security in sub-Saharan Africa with more than 40 million hectares of farmland dedicated to maize cultivation in at least 32 countries. Credit: Joyce Chimbi

Nairobi, Kenya, December 16 (IPS) – Rahab Munene’s shoe business collapsed during the height of COVID-19 in 2020. She traded the business for a mobile grocery store along the highway Thika, in Kiambu County.

“My son and I buy fruits, vegetables and grains directly from farmers. It worked very well at first as people didn’t want to leave their homes for fear of the coronavirus. Today food prices are very high and many households buy directly from farmers because it is cheaper, ”she told IPS.

“A 90 kg bag of corn now costs at least $ 27, down from $ 23 a month ago. Our company is no longer reaching the breakeven point.

In October 2021, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported that the cost of food in Kenya showed an unprecedented 10.6% increase from the same month in 2020.

A’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicates an equally unprecedented increase of over 60 percent in acute food insecurity in Africa over the past year.

In Africa, there is a need to overhaul food systems to include nutritious crops and diets that are climate and weather resistant.

“Global food systems present a complex and multifaceted set of challenges, from farm to fork,” the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BDFN) said. Using science and best practices, BCFN has developed a system to place the health and climate pyramids side by side. the Double pyramid directly illustrates a balanced, healthy and sustainable diet.

The BCFN double pyramid highlights food systems that are both healthy and good for the planet. Credit: BCFN

Faced with food insecurity exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, BCFN called for sustainable food solutions.

One of those solutions, says Desmond Kipkorir, a seed systems analyst based in Kenya in East and Southern Africa, ensures that farmers have high-yielding seeds to meet the myriad of challenges facing African farmers.

The 2019 Seed Access Index notes that “less than 10 percent of the world’s smallholder farmers have access to improved, quality seeds that can halt and tolerate the impacts of climate change.”

Kipkorir told IPS that the most recent data shows that despite a growing private seed sector to increase public seed sectors and extensive rural agro-traders, farmers still cannot access high quality seeds. quality they need and on time.

“Seed systems involve much more than seed production. They include all the factors that lead to the rapid delivery of produced seeds to farmers at an affordable price. As recently as 2016, up to 90 percent of African farmers relied on informal seed systems, ”he says.

He says uncertified seeds cannot counter threats posed by climate change and extreme weather conditions, land degradation and shrinking farmland, water and energy constraints, and ever-increasing demand for food. in tandem with a growing population.

“Informal seed systems are beyond the control of government agencies. The quality of unregulated and uncertified seed is too poor to meet today’s challenges. Seeds saved from previous harvests, borrowed from neighbors and those bought in local markets are lacking in many ways, ”Agriculture Ministry’s Chelangat Ochieng told IPS.

“Uncertified seeds are often available, accessible and affordable for farmers. But they are not adaptable. They lack germination vigor and disease resistance.

Experts such as Kipkorir warn that the existing yield gap will only widen and, with it, rise in food prices.

Ochieng says the price index for agricultural products stabilized in the third quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, the price index is 14% higher than it was in January 2021.

“The prices of corn and wheat are respectively 44% and 38% higher than their levels before the pandemic of January 2020,” says the index.

Confirming the challenges facing the mobile grocer in Munene, the index shows high retail prices. Likewise, other indices confirm high food price inflation at the global retail level.

FAO’s Food price index, a measure of the monthly change in the international prices of a basket of food products, released in November 2021, showed the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the value of the food price index.

The prices of grains and dairy products increased significantly, followed by sugar and the November 2021 index was at its highest level since June 2011.

“Climate change is here with us, and population growth is putting great pressure on available farmland. Governments and the private sector must strengthen the three pillars of food security, seed quality, inputs and good agricultural practices, ”Kipkorir told IPS.

In this context, the African Seed Access Index, a seed industry research initiative, indicates that national seed systems on the continent are at various stages of development.

Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia have seed inspection mechanisms in place and Mozambique, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania are on the right track.

Kipkorir says this is a step in the right direction but denounces the generally high cost of certified seed. He urges governments to subsidize seed prices to ensure farmers plant seeds that can withstand climate, weather hazards and crop diseases.

He calls for subsidies for corn seeds in the region. He warns that food insecurity is even more serious if farmers do not have access to quality, high-yielding maize seeds.

According to the FAO, maize is a staple crop and a critical crop for food security in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 40 million hectares of farmland dedicated to maize cultivation in at least 32 countries in the region.

the Seed Access Index in Africa shows that West and Central Africa lags behind other regions of Africa in terms of presence of seed companies and investments in local commercial seed activities, including breeding, production and seed processing.

Overall, the index notes significant progress in Kenya, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Other countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia and Madagascar, are particularly lagging behind as they are characterized by “underfunded government seed agencies, poorly implemented seed regulations and a variety of private sectors. weak ”.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram