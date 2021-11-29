High global fertilizer prices eclipse Malawi’s farm subsidy program

A farmer in her fields last year. This year, smallholder farmers are anxiously awaiting the resolution of a standoff between the government and private traders so that they can get their fertilizer subsidized. Credit: Charles Mpaka / IPS

BLANTYRE, Malawi, November 29 (IPS) – Ellena Joseph, a small-scale farmer in Chiradzulu district in southern Malawi, finished preparing her field in early October.

As the first rains begin to fall in parts of the country, her anxiety grows that she has not yet bought fertilizer because she has no money.

Joseph, 63, is one of 3.7 million farmers the government aims to benefit under the 2021 Agricultural Inputs Program (AIP).

In this program, the government subsidizes fertilizers and seeds for smallholder farmers who make up over 80 percent of Malawi’s farmers.

The program has been around since 2005 and every year it faces challenges such as corruption, non-availability of goods at outlets and delivery issues.

This year, these challenges are compounded by an increase in the price of fertilizers which has climbed by almost 100%.

The impact of the increase was passed on to the farmers. For every $ 23 in government subsidy for a 50 kg bag of fertilizer, farmers pay about $ 9. Last year they paid $ 5.4.

And Joseph feels the weight of it getting on his shoulders. First of all, she needs money to buy back her two bags of fertilizer.

Then, because chaos is the norm in her local food distributor’s store, she has to bribe employees or pay young people to line up on her behalf. The more they line up day and night for her, the more money she needs to shell out.

Once she has bought the fertilizer, she will have to rent a motorbike to transport the goods to her home, about 17 km away.

In total, she needs at least $ 28 to meet these expenses.

“I don’t have that kind of money, and I don’t know where to find it,” she told IPS. “I hope by the time the fertilizer arrives, I will have found the money.”

In previous years, she relied on the government-funded public works program to earn a small salary. For two years, there have been no projects in his region.

Amid continuing challenges to the food subsidy program aimed at ensuring food security in Malawi, the rise in fertilizer prices has been most dramatic.

It all started in June, shortly after parliament passed the national budget in which the government allocated $ 172,000 to the program, targeting 3.7 million farmers – the same number as last year.

Due to the rise in prices in the world market, the cost of fertilizers has increased in the country. Malawi has been hit hard. It depends on imports because it does not have a fertilizer factory.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture, the executing agency of the flagship food security program, announced that it would reduce the number of beneficiaries.

“Due to financial constraints and rising fertilizer prices, the ministry, after considering these two complex challenges, decided to reduce AIP beneficiaries. It is therefore very necessary that the downscaling of beneficiaries is done down to the village level, ”Ministry Secretary Sandram Maweru said in a circular dated July 21, 2021 and addressed to the 28 district commissioners.

The ministry recommended specific figures for each district, resulting in fewer beneficiaries totaling 2.7 million.

But a week after the district commissioner submitted the revised data to the ministry on August 21, President Lazarus Chakwera overturned the decision of his agriculture officials. He has ordered that no one on the list last year can be removed.

“I will not allow anyone to remove a family or a village from the list of beneficiaries,” he said.

And so began a standoff between the government and private traders.

As private traders insisted that they should sell the fertilizers at the new prices, which would have been over budget, the government accused private traders of inflating prices to sabotage the program.

He told them he would buy their fertilizer for the AIP at $ 29 per 50 kg bag instead of the $ 43.6 per 50 kg that private traders had given him.

Efforts to resolve the impasse have not yielded results. Last week, 13 of 164 traders hired by the government had not signed a contract for the supply of fertilizer. This represents almost a million bags of fertilizer.

In a statement to parliament on November 18, Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe insisted it was up to traders to take it or leave it while admitting that only 10 percent of the 371,000 metric tonnes targeted had been purchased.

Private traders account for 66 percent of the product, while two public agencies provide 34 percent for the program.

However, the fact that 151 traders signed the contract does not guarantee that the fertilizer will be provided, says Mbawaka Phiri, administrative officer of the Fertilizer Association of Malawi, a group of private traders.

“You have to be careful not to assume that the 151 traders have stocks and can get supplies. Many of those who have signed contracts still find it difficult to source stock, ”she said.

According to Phiri, some private traders have decided not to participate in the program this year because the price of AIP fertilizer is too low to do business.

Traders are not required to sign the government’s contract offer – it is a business decision.

“However, it is also up to the government to decide whether the program can be successful without the involvement of private sector providers. Last year’s program was successful mainly due to the participation of private suppliers who were able to deliver larger quantities of fertilizer in a very short time and to all parts of the country, ”she says.

Agricultural policy expert Tamani Nkhono-Mvula said that overall program implementation this year has been unsatisfactory.

“It’s November and we have less than 10 percent of the fertilizer supplied when we were supposed to reach at least 50 percent of the farmers by mid-October. Once the rains start in a few weeks, it will exacerbate the logistical challenges we already have, ”he said.

He says the program is crucial because it targets low-income farmers who cannot afford farm inputs, but its management is worrying.

“It looks like the program has become a way for some people to make money. They would like to see the chaos in the program because that is how they can benefit from it, ”says Nkhono-Mvula.

