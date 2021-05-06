High-Dose Vitamin D Supplements Dramatically Reduce ICU Admissions and Deaths from COVID-19

NEW JERSEY, United States, May 6 (IPS) – The writer * is professor of medicine, endocrinology and nutrition, director of the CardioMetabolic Institute, United States There is considerable evidence that vitamin D reduces risk and severity of COVID-19 (Mercola 2020 ; Wimalawansa, 2020). More than 50 clinical studies have been published confirming that high doses of vitamin D given early in people with COVID-19 significantly reduce complications and the need for ICU admissions.

In addition, five randomized controlled clinical trials (RCTs) have been published using high-dose vitamin D in patients with COVID-19, and more than 20 more large RCTs are underway. To obtain benefits, however, sufficiently high doses should be administered at the onset of the disease.

Among others, few examples of countries where these RCTs were conducted were Brazil (Murai et al, 2021), India (Rastogi, et al, 2020 ; Lakkireddy, 2021) and Spain (Castillo, et al, 2020 ; Nogués et al, 2021). The doses of vitamin D3 used ranged from 130,000 IU to 300,000 IU or the equivalent of 25-hydroxyvitamin D as used by Castillo et al.. in Spain.

As shown by the meta-analysis, Figures 1 and 2, at https://vdmeta.com, even with slightly less optimal doses of calcifediol resulted in a greater than 50% (95% confidence interval, 14-71%) reduction in serious adverse reactions by preventing cytokine storm development and death.

The effect of early treatment with high-dose vitamin D in people with COVID-19 shown in Figure 1 (adapted from https://vdmeta.com).

There are no adverse effects from high dose vitamin D3 supplementation up to 600,000 IU given in single or divided doses. In addition, long-term supplementation of 50,000 IU / day of vitamin D3 has not reported any adverse effects (McCullough et al., 2019).

A cost-effective example of treating people with “symptomatic” COVID-19 using vitamin D.

In the examples below, the expected mortality rates are adjustable with a reduction of 75% after vitamin D; as well as the cost of vitamin D per patient:

– Admissions or transfers of symptomatic COVID patients to a hospital: n = 2,000 – Administer a dose of 200,000 IU at 1,000 and a placebo at 1,000 (i.e. all other people) – Mortality rate expected without vitamin D: 8%; that is, 80 people die out of 1,000 – Mortality rate expected with vitamin D, “4 times” less, 2%; 20 people die in 1,000 – 60 fewer deaths per 1,000 COVID symptomatic people treated with vitamin D – Suppose one dose costs, $ 1.00: So 1,000 people cost, $ 1,000 – So 60 fewer deaths in 1,000 patients: to save 60 lives, Cost $ 1000 – Approximate cost per life saved = $ 16.60

Conclusion

Vitamin D, dose of 200,000 IU in single or divided doses, is safe and very cost-effective to reduce complications and death in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Early use of vitamin D (100,000 to 600,000 IU) can reduce intensive care admissions by about 80%. Therefore, vitamin D can significantly reduce the need to expand ICU beds AND cost less than 0.001% of ICU bed / day use.

Additional information about bolus D3 and oral calcifediol:

There is little vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) in foods and multivitamins, including fortified foods. Without passing through glass or sunscreen, exposing the skin to ultraviolet-B from the sun at high altitudes can produce enough D3 for bone health and immune system health.

However, low-level sunlight in winter, clouds, pollution, clothing coverage, melanin-rich skin, and concerns about skin cancer mean that most people are vitamin D deficient. unless they take vitamin D supplements.

Converting D3 in the liver to the circulating form, 25 (OH) D, and for immune cells to function takes two to five days. 25 (OH) D is measured in the blood test and has a half-life of approximately three weeks. Recent research shows that the immune system needs at least 40 ng / ml (100 nmol / L) circulating 25 (OH) D to support autocrine (inside each cell) and paracrine (worms) signaling. neighboring cells). Please see research articles on: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/02-autocrine/.

In the long term, such levels can be achieved, on average for 70 kg of adults, with 0.125 mg (5,000 IU) of D3 per day. This is 72 IU per kg of body weight per day and 100 IU / kg for people with obesity due to the absorption of 25 (OH) D fat.

The link to the cited research articles is as follows: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/01-supp/.

Since most people – and almost everyone at risk for severe symptoms from COVID-19 – have circulating 25 (OH) D levels well below 40 ng / mL, for example between 5 and 25 ng / mL, their D3 supplementation should start at 5 to 10 times the long-term amount of 4000 IU / day necessary to quickly reach and maintain the required 25 (OH) D blood levels.

While vaccines dramatically reduce the severity and deaths from COVID-19, vitamin D costs less than 1% of a COVID vaccine.

As shown in several studies, most hospitalized patients with COVID-19 can be considered vitamin D deficient. Their health and survival depend primarily on increasing their 25 (OH) D level to at least 40 ng. / ml, ideally in a few hours rather than a few days or weeks.

Some of the trials mentioned above attempted to do this with D3 bolus doses, except that in the Murai et al.. trial, with too little treatment, too late (i.e. flawed study design).

The urgency of 25 (OH) D repletion is acute for all those who suffer or are at risk of hyper-inflammatory immune deregulation (i.e., cytokine storm), which causes COVID- 19 severe and death.

The main mechanism of this recently elucidated by McGregor et al., 2020-The Th1 regulatory lymphocytes remain stuck in their initial pro-inflammatory program and fail to switch to their anti-inflammatory shutdown program due solely to a lack of 25 (OH) D.

This explains the extraordinary success of the trial by Castillo et al.., in which patients received 0.532 mg of calcifediol orally, increasing circulating 25 (OH) D levels to approximately 50 ng / ml in four hours (Sune Negre, 2016).

This resulted in a reduction in ICU admissions from 90% (from 50% to 2%) and deaths from 8% to zero. The earlier the treatment is given, the better the clinical results.

Calcifediol has been difficult to obtain, but it is now available in the United States and Canada without a prescription: https://dvelopimmunity.com. Sixty 20 microgram tablets for $ 30 contain 1.2 mg of calcifediol – more than double the single starting dose used by Castillo et al.

In this trial, 0.266 mg of calcifediol was also administered on days 3, 7, 14, etc. However, maintaining the initial boost to 25 (OH) D can more easily be achieved with 5,000 to 10,000 IU D3 per day.

We have urged the governments of Sri Lanka and India, in particular, to seriously consider obtaining calcifediol tablets to prevent serious complications, ICU admissions and deaths from COVID-19, which is very profitable.

Contact details: * Sunil J. Wimalawansa, MD, PhD, MBA, DSc

[email protected]; +1 908 705 0944

