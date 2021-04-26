High Court to take back the right to carry a gun in self-defense – Times of India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to extend gun rights in the United States in a case in New York. AP Photo

WASHINGTON: The short Supreme agreed to hear a call to extend firearm rights in the United States in one new York case on the right to carry a firearm in public for the purpose of self-defense.

Case marks Court’s first foray into gun rights since justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a Tory 6-3 majority.

Judges said Monday they would review a lower court decision upholding New York’s restrictive gun licensing law. The court action follows mass shootings in recent weeks in Georgia, Colorado and California .

The court refused the examination of the same question in June, in court Ruth bader ginsburg the death.

New York is one of eight states that restrict the right to carry a gun in public. The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.