High Court rejects offer by smugglers accused of Ghosn to stay in US

BOSTON (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Saturday for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan in the leak of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn.

Judge Stephen Breyer has rejected an offer to suspend the extradition in order to give Michael and Peter Taylor time to appeal in their case challenging US authorities’ plans to hand them over to Japan.

Michael Taylor, a US Army Special Forces veteran, and his son are accused of helping Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, flee the country last year with Ghosn hiding in a box in a private jet. The flight went first to Turkey and then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Lawyers for the Taylors say the men cannot be legally extradited and will be treated unfairly in Japan. Their lawyers told the Supreme Court in a brief filed Friday that the men would face harsh treatment in the Japanese criminal justice system.

“The issues raised by the petitioners deserve careful and careful consideration, and the stakes are high for them. The least that the US courts owe petitioners is a full chance to plead these issues, including the exercise of their rights of appeal, before they are consigned to the fate that awaits them in the hands of the Japanese government, ”said their lawyers wrote.

US authorities had said they would not return the men to Japan while their stay application was pending before Breyer, a Taylors lawyer said.

Michael Taylor said in an interview with The Associated Press that he feels betrayed that the United States is trying to deliver him to Japan after his service in the country. Taylor declined to discuss the details of the case due to the possibility that he could stand trial in Japan, but insisted his son was not involved.

The 1st US Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday refused to suspend the extradition, ruling that the Taylors would probably not succeed on the merits of their case. The Taylors have been locked in a suburban Boston jail since their arrest last May.

Ghosn was on bail at the time of his escape and awaiting trial on allegations he under-reported his income and breached trust by embezzling Nissan money for his own personal gain. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions of detention and was not allowed to meet with his woman under her bail conditions. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.