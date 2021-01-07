HG Wells fans cry foul over mistakes in commemorative coin

The idea was to create a commemorative coin to celebrate the work of HG Wells, the British writer, historian and sociologist best known for the novels “War of the Worlds” and “The Invisible Man”.

But the two-pound coin that Britain’s Royal Mint unveiled this week angered some Wells fans who quickly spotted what they described as flaws and sloppy imagery in the room’s design, which was inspired by the author’s books.

For example, the Martian machine that Wells describes in “The War of the Worlds” as “a monstrous tripod, taller than many houses,” appears to have four legs instead of three. And the image of the invisible man on the play has the character wearing a top hat and not the “wide-brimmed hat” that Wells described in his book.

The mistakes and response of Wells aficionados have been reported by The Guardian.

“May I just note that the large room walking machine has all fours?” Four legs ”, Holly Humphries, digital artist, said on twitter.