HG Wells fans cry foul over mistakes in commemorative coin
The idea was to create a commemorative coin to celebrate the work of HG Wells, the British writer, historian and sociologist best known for the novels “War of the Worlds” and “The Invisible Man”.
But the two-pound coin that Britain’s Royal Mint unveiled this week angered some Wells fans who quickly spotted what they described as flaws and sloppy imagery in the room’s design, which was inspired by the author’s books.
For example, the Martian machine that Wells describes in “The War of the Worlds” as “a monstrous tripod, taller than many houses,” appears to have four legs instead of three. And the image of the invisible man on the play has the character wearing a top hat and not the “wide-brimmed hat” that Wells described in his book.
The mistakes and response of Wells aficionados have been reported by The Guardian.
“May I just note that the large room walking machine has all fours?” Four legs ”, Holly Humphries, digital artist, said on twitter.
Ms Humphries, from Oxfordshire, England, said she noticed the error on Monday, the day the coin was announced by the Royal Mint, when she heard about it in an online forum devoted to ‘The War worlds ”.
“The tripod has been an iconic and famous thing in fiction for over 120 years now,” she said in an interview on Tuesday, “and making that mistake shows an incredible unfamiliarity with the job, especially when trying to honor the writer with such a play.
Patrick Parrinder, the president of the company HG Wells in London and an author who wrote on Wells, also spotted the error.
“Three good legs, four bad legs,” Parrinder said of the tripod. “It’s a shame that the artist did not choose him.”
Adam Roberts, Vice-President of the Wells Society and Professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, said on Twitter, “Not only did Wells’ tripods have * three * legs, but Griffin, his invisible man, doesn’t wear a top hat.” The character’s face, he added, was bandaged under a “wide-brimmed hat”.
“So it’s two for two,” he said.
Wells, who was considered an outstanding literary figure of his time, is best known for his science fiction novels, some of which have been adapted for film. He died in 1946 at the age of 79.
In announcing the coin, the Royal Mint said it “celebrates the imagination and curious mind of a man who helped shape the world we live in”.
A spokeswoman for the Royal Mint said in a statement Wednesday that she “is working with top designers around the world to create art on the unique canvas of a piece.”
“We encourage them to be creative and distinct in their response to the brief,” she said. “When developing a design for the HG Wells piece, we asked the artists to reflect on his life and work, ensuring the piece was instantly recognizable and made the best use of the space on a £ 2 .
The piece was designed by Chris Costello, a Boston-based graphic designer and illustrator. It represents the four-legged alien machine with the invisible man in the foreground. The visuals for the coin also include a partial Roman numeral clock, a nod to “The Time Machine,” Mr. Costello said on his site.
“War of the Worlds characters have been portrayed many times, and I wanted to create something original and contemporary,” Mr. Costello said in a statement issued by the Royal Mint. “My design is inspired by a variety of machines featured in the book – including tripods and handling machines which have five articulated feet and several appendages. “
He added that “The final design combines multiple stories into a stylized, unified composition that is emblematic” of Wells’ work “and matches the unique canvas of a coin.”
The coin, which has an image of Queen Elizabeth II in profile on the other side, will be released later this year, 75 years after Wells’ death, the Royal Mint said on Tuesday. It is part of the Royal Mint’s Annual Set, a collection of coins marking birthdays in 2021, including the Queen’s 95th birthday.