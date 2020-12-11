Hezbollah member convicted in absentia for murder of ex-prime minister in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon – A United Nations-backed tribunal in The Hague on Friday sentenced a member of the Hezbollah militant group to life in prison after sentencing him in absentia for conspiring in the 2005 car bomb attack who killed the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafik Hariri.
The accused, Salim Ayyash, was sentenced in August on five counts related to the attack, and on Friday the court sentenced him to life imprisonment for each of them, to be served simultaneously. But the sentence was quite symbolic because Mr. Ayyash, whose whereabouts are still unknown, was tried in absentia. This means that if he is apprehended, he will have to be tried again.
The condemnation was a muted final note to a large and costly effort to hold the perpetrators of the most significant political assassination in modern Lebanese history to account. But after 15 years of spending millions of dollars investigating and trying the alleged perpetrators of the crime, not a single person has been punished.
Judge Janet Nosworthy announced the conviction in a session held in part virtually because of the coronavirus, saying Mr Ayyash’s serious crimes deserved severe punishment.
“Lebanon is a parliamentary democracy,” Judge Nosworthy said. “Its politicians and leaders should be removed from office at the polls rather than by bullet or bomb.”
The special tribunal was established at the request of the United Nations Security Council in 2009 after Lebanon failed to investigate the crime. He can only try individuals, but Judge Nosworthy said that a state was probably behind Mr Hariri’s murder and that the country with the most to gain was “most likely Syria”.
At the time of Mr. Hariri’s murder, Syrian forces were occupying Lebanon and interfering deeply in the country’s politics, supporting Syria’s Lebanese allies, including Hezbollah, and undermining its enemies. Many in Lebanon believe that Syria oversaw the murder of Mr. Hariri to eliminate a political opponent. Syrian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by their government.
The judge also suggested that Hezbollah, a powerful militia and Iranian-backed political party that the United States and other countries consider a terrorist organization, had protected Mr. Ayyash from arrest.
The court issued new arrest warrants against Mr Ayyash and authorized his prosecutor to request a “red notice” from Interpol, the international law enforcement organization, asking its member states to guarantee his arrest.
A huge car bomb killed Mr. Hariri and 21 others near the Mediterranean coast of Beirut on February 14, 2005.
Source link