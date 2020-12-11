Hezbollah member convicted in absentia for murder of ex-prime minister in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A United Nations-backed tribunal in The Hague on Friday sentenced a member of the Hezbollah militant group to life in prison after sentencing him in absentia for conspiring in the 2005 car bomb attack who killed the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafik Hariri.

The accused, Salim Ayyash, was sentenced in August on five counts related to the attack, and on Friday the court sentenced him to life imprisonment for each of them, to be served simultaneously. But the sentence was quite symbolic because Mr. Ayyash, whose whereabouts are still unknown, was tried in absentia. This means that if he is apprehended, he will have to be tried again.

The condemnation was a muted final note to a large and costly effort to hold the perpetrators of the most significant political assassination in modern Lebanese history to account. But after 15 years of spending millions of dollars investigating and trying the alleged perpetrators of the crime, not a single person has been punished.

Judge Janet Nosworthy announced the conviction in a session held in part virtually because of the coronavirus, saying Mr Ayyash’s serious crimes deserved severe punishment.