Hezbollah chief criticizes Saudi Arabia for diplomatic break with Lebanon

Hassan Nasrallah qualifies as “nonsense” the Saudi claims of the hegemony of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Beirut, Lebanon – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah slammed Saudi Arabia for trying to sow instability in Lebanon over week diplomatic dispute between the latter and several Gulf countries.

In a televised speech Thursday, Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of violating Lebanese sovereignty and rejected calls for the departure of Information Minister George Kordahi.

“Hezbollah supports the position of the Information Minister not to resign,” Nasrallah said, adding that he also opposed the idea of ​​Kordahi being sacked from his post. “Rejecting external diktats is one of the simplest manifestations of sovereignty. “

The diplomatic crisis was sparked last month after video footage of an interview in August in which Kordahi made critical remarks about the Saudi-led coalition’s war against Houthi rebels in August was released online. Yemen.

The former game show host said the Iranian-aligned Houthis “are defending themselves … against external aggression,” deserving praise from Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In response, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain recalled their envoys from Beirut and excluded their Lebanese ambassadors.

Saudi Arabia, which considers Hezbollah a “terrorist” organization, has also banned all imports from Lebanon, accusing it of failing to take steps to “stop the export of the drug scourge.” Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have called on their citizens to leave the country, while the internationally recognized Yemeni government has also since recalled its envoy from Beirut.

“[Hezbollah] makes Lebanon an arena and a launching pad for the implementation of projects from countries that do not wish Lebanon well and its brother people good, ”read a Saudi statement issued on October 29.

Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of trying to destabilize cash-strapped Lebanon and start a civil war through their allies and “serve American and Israeli interests.”

“They have a problem with their allies because they want them to fight Hezbollah and wage a civil war in Lebanon,” Nasrallah said. “And in Lebanon, either they don’t want a civil war or they are unable to face one.”

He also rejected remarks by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that Hezbollah has hegemony over Lebanon as “nonsense.”

“Others have more influence than us in the state, in the judiciary, the army, the security forces and the administrations,” Nasrallah said, noting that Hezbollah has not been able to fire. the investigator of the explosions at the port of Beirut, Judge Tarek Bitar, docking the Iranian tankers. directly to Lebanon, or completely re-establish ties with the Syrian government.

Saudi Arabia has distanced itself from Lebanon in recent years, often criticizing it for Hezbollah’s growing influence in Lebanese politics.

Kordahi was appointed by the Marada Movement, a Christian party closely linked to Hezbollah and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.