Here’s what to expect from banks when the Federal Reserve releases stress test results on Thursday

Big banks are set to release tens of billions more in share buybacks and dividends to investors, analysts say.

The results of the Federal ReserveBank stress tests are expected to be released on Thursday after markets close. The annual ritual, which tests the performance of banks during various hypothetical economic downturns, has typically been followed by statements from banks indicating how much capital they can release in the form of dividends and redemptions.

Banks plan to disclose their return on capital plans Monday afternoon, according to people with knowledge of the matter at five of the largest U.S. lenders. This gives institutions a few days to adjust their plans after receiving the results from the regulator, two people said.

Thanks in part to the enormous Support of the Fed last year, US banks have much better than feared at the start of the global pandemic. The industry has built up its biggest loan loss reserves since the 2008 financial crisis, but most of those losses have not actually happened. Banks were also forced to suspend buybacks and freeze dividends, movements that allowed them to build up larger capital cushions.

It is in this context that most or all banks taking the exam should pass, according to Kyle Sanders and Jim Shanahan, banking analysts at Edward Jones.