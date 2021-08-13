Here’s how we can protect women from sexual violence

Credit: UN Women

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (IPS) – The past few weeks have been quite traumatic for women in Pakistan. Recently, a young woman Noor Mukadam was murdered and beheaded by her alleged partner in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. A few weeks ago the Prime Minister rape statement misinterpreted the crime as the victim’s fault.

the domestic violence bill aimed at protecting women was sent to an all-male religious council for review. In addition, a horrible video surfaced on social media where a group of so-called moral police were harassing and assaulting a young woman.

These alarming incidents explain why Pakistan stands 153 of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021. Pakistan is among the countries where 70% of women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime from their intimate partners and 93% of women experience some form of or another of violence. sexual violence in public places during their lifetime.

All other women in Pakistan experience sexual violence at least one time in his lifetime. Some like Noor Mukadam lost their lives in the process.

Sexual harassment and sexual assault is one of the biggest problems in Pakistan. This epidemic is spreading from the streets and markets, to the workplace – and in some cases even to the home. The Pakistani government had in 2020 has passed commendable anti-rape legislation that requires legal proceedings in such cases to be completed within 04 months. However, without implementation, it will be pointless.

Sadly, Pakistani culture often makes a woman’s chastity a matter of honor for all of society. As a direct result of this distorted view of the world, most Pakistani women are still reluctant to report cases of domestic violence, sexual assault or harassment.

Cultural change is slow and sometimes seems to be reversed with the rise of tensions of extremist and ultra-religious thought in society. Pakistani official statistics show that at least 11 cases of rape are reported in the country every day. However, the rape conviction rate remains at a very low level of 0.3%.

Too often in our country, moral police companies associate sexual assault with a woman’s clothing or behavior. We must stop blaming women for sexual violence and start reforming the men who commit such violence.

I know how absurd it is to blame women’s clothing for men’s behavior. Once a man groped me in public while I waited for my parents of the Hajj pilgrim to arrive at the airport. I wore a head covering over a fully covered dress and felt traumatized and humiliated by his actions.

So when I hear the bounty from Pakistan – or for that matter from all the men around me – talking about rape and sexual assault as somehow related to wearing the wrong clothes, I know from my heart that it is. is wrong. No matter what we wear, it always happens.

Blaming victims is nothing new, of course. People often attribute sexual assault to women’s clothing or behavior and even their upbringing, regardless of cultures, countries or places. Since the beginning of time, women have been described as temptresses, those who lured the man out of the comforts of heaven.

Many people claim that sexual assault happens to women who make bad choices, who step out into the dangerous world without precautions. But this is a myth that has been debunked time and time again by various evidence-based studies. Yet time and again we hear statements accusing women’s dresses of the violence they endure.

The real problem that has apparently escaped these views is the pervasive culture of impunity, low conviction rates for sex crimes, fear of women to report the crime and the clouding of social attitudes. All over the world, sexual violence is very difficult for women to fight.

Victims are often accused of “provoking” the sexual abuse through their behavior or dress. Reporting sexual harassment and sexual assault may mean that the victim is labeled as a “cowardly” or “liar” person.

When these myths are endorsed by a position of power, as in the case of the Pakistani prime minister, it kicks you in the guts unlike other blame one might hear. A leader sets the tone for the country and it is extremely damaging to perpetuate the myths of victimization.

Most government and non-government campaigns for women’s safety revolve around how women should protect themselves. There is a fundamental flaw in this approach. We need to rethink it and reassess it and focus on how to stop the harassing behavior, no matter how women dress or act.

Rather than women, it is men who need to be educated to be nonviolent. Good men should not let criminals hide behind their silence. Educational campaigns and societal views need a profound change. At school and at home, young boys and men need to be educated to know the importance of consent, non-violence and treating women as equal human beings.

There should also be a sex offender registry for countries like Pakistan and efforts to shame and name the perpetrators, not the victims. States must take a clear stand against rape and sexual harassment rather than having vague notions of honor. We need strong policies and implementations to end violence. Only then can women be protected and feel safe as equal citizens.

Quratulan Fatima is co-founder Women4PeaceTech and a policy practitioner working intensively in rural and conflict-prone areas of Pakistan, with a focus on gender inclusive development and conflict prevention. She is a 2018 Aspen New Voices member.