Here’s how banned goods from China’s Xinjiang could enter the United States

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is a large government and paramilitary organization with interests in many industries, and he administers some of the mass internment camps and prisons where Muslim minorities are confined. BuzzFeed News found out last month that China has built the capacity to imprison over a million people in the area at one point.

Chinese products made by an organization linked to the mass detention of Muslims in Xinjiang may have made their way to American stores and consumers, according to a report released on Tuesday .

The Chinese government has presented the detention campaign in the past as a professional development or education program designed to counter threats to social stability. But the United States and other governments have called it genocide. Last July, the United States imposed sanctions on the organization, known as XPCC or bingtuan in Chinese, as well as two officials associated with him, citing “their link to serious human rights violations against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.”

This ruling effectively made it illegal for anyone in the United States to do business with XPCC and also made it more difficult for the organization to work with other countries. But new research from a Washington, DC-based nonprofit shows that XPCC’s many affiliates continue to export goods all over the world. The report found that some of the consumer items made with these products, such as tomato sauce or textiles, are sold in the United States as well as other countries such as Australia, Canada and Germany.

C4ADS, a global conflict and security reporting group, identified 2,923 XPCC affiliates and used business records, business records and publications on a Chinese cotton industry business site to investigate their business activities.

The group discovered that a Russian company called Grand Star made tomato-based products and sauces under the Kubanochka brand. Two XPCC subsidiaries, Xinjiang Guannong Tomato Products and Xinjiang Wanda Co., sent Grand Star more than 150 shipments of tomato paste.

The report uncovered companies that buy goods in Xinjiang and send products elsewhere, but trade data does not indicate whether specific prohibited items have arrived in the United States. So it is unclear whether the same tomatoes imported from Xinjiang were subsequently shipped to the United States, but it is clear that Kubanochka brand tomato products are sold in the United States, including in stores in international food. Grand Star did not respond to a request for comment.

C4ADS also found that at least three subsidiaries of XPCC sell XPCC cotton despite being part of the Better Cotton Initiative, a global industry accreditation program that claims to promote ethical sourcing of cotton products. The Better Cotton Initiative declined to comment on whether the activities of these companies conflict with its principles.

One of the three subsidiaries, Xiamen ITG, is a supply chain management company valued at nearly 14 billion yuan. According to government trade data compiled by Panjiva, Xiamen ITG and its own subsidiaries supplied North American retailers large and small, including Walmart Canada and an Ohio-based company called MMI Textiles, a military supplies company that also supplied protective equipment in hospitals. Xiamen ITG sent two shipments of polyester and cotton to MMI in 2019, according to trade data, before the United States began blocking cotton from Xinjiang. When asked about the shipments, MMI Textiles chief operating officer Nick Rivera said he stopped working with the company in January 2019 and that MMI was “troubled to learn of the details you described in your request “.

Founded in 1954 – just five years after the ruling Communist Party came to power in China – the XPCC originally focused on the resettlement of Han Chinese migrants in the Xinjiang region, which is the historic home of the Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minority groups. About 86% of current XPCC members are Han Chinese, According to research published by Yajun Bao at the University of Oxford. The XPCC is so powerful that Bao and other academics have described it as having a role parallel to the Xinjiang regional government, with interests ranging from growing cotton to television and radio. XPCC has thousands of subsidiaries and accounts for up to 21% of the region’s output, including through manufacturing.

“The XPCC is one of the main perpetrators of mass detentions and forced labor in Xinjiang, and it has a massive economic footprint,” said Irina Bukharin, senior researcher for the C4ADS report. “He is also sanctioned, so it is important to understand how he is still connected to the global economy to understand how sanctions and other measures targeting forced labor in the region are not enough. “

US Customs and Border Protection in January said he would hold all tomato and cotton products imported from Xinjiang. C4ADS, however, found that both types of products could be shipped to the United States, including through third countries. The XPCC is the largest cotton producer in China and is also a major player in the tomato industry.

Withholding shipments from the region is not always a clear process, in part because XPCC companies often sell their products through intermediary companies in other parts of China or other countries. . Ana Hinojosa, a customs and border protection official, told BuzzFeed News that the difficulty in obtaining information on companies in Xinjiang poses a challenge for US regulators.

“The XPCC is a giant of an organization. It has so many branches, and they change and change frequently, ”said Hinojosa, who is CBP’s executive director for trade remedy law enforcement. “It’s a difficult task to follow them. “

“I think there are probably goods coming into the United States that we don’t know yet are connected to XPCC,” she added.

XPCC did not respond to requests for comment.