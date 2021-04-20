Here’s everything Apple announced at its “Spring Forward” event | Engadget

Apple’s first keynote in 2021 saw the company cover a lot of ground, announcing something new in almost every product category it offers. Not only was there a new Mac, it also came out with an updated iPad Pro and a product that people have been eagerly awaiting the company to announce in recent years. Like Apple, there have been a handful of other announcements as well.

As expected, the . The new 24-inch iMac is only slightly larger than the 21.5-inch model it replaces and comes in a variety of beautiful pastel hues, including the new lush purple color that Apple has announced for the.. The new design is also much more elegant – although it still has the characteristic chin of the old model. Internally, the 24-inch iMac features Apple’s M1 chip, making it not only more powerful than its x86 predecessors, but also less prone to producing heat and noise. Apple claims the new iMacs are 50% quieter than its previous models. On some models, you will also have access to , a first for the company’s desktop computers. Another notable upgrade is a new 1080p FaceTime camera. The 24-inch iMac lineup will start at $ 1,299 when pre-ordered on April 20.

After Apple’s release with the 2020 , he left the iPad Pro in an awkward position. Outside of features like Face ID and the company’s ProMotion display technology, there was no compelling reason to buy the iPad Pro over the cheaper iPad Air. Less than a year later, it updates the Pro to better differentiate it from the rest of its line of tablets. New to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models is the company’s addition . Yes, Apple is putting its flagship silicone desktop and laptop product into one of its tablets. The 12.9-inch model also comes with a new mini-LED display that features 2,596 local dimming zones, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1, and a maximum full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits. These are OLED-like capabilities from a screen that you won’t have to worry about about things like burn-in. Other notable features include support for 5G and Thunderbolt connectivity. Both models go on sale April 30, with the 11-inch version set to start at $ 799. If you want the 12.9-inch variant, it will start at $ 1,099.

After what looks like two years of rumors, Apple has finally announced its . When they go on sale on April 30, a single keychain will set you back $ 29, while a four-pack will cost $ 99. If you have an Apple phone with a U1 chip like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the included precision finder will guide you to your lost item using augmented reality. As you get closer to what you’re trying to find, your phone will display visual prompts that point in the right direction.

For those with older iPhones, the key fob will work via Bluetooth instead. If you ever lose an item with an AirTag attached, Apple’s Find My Network will show you its general location. In this situation, you can activate a lost mode which will let someone know that you are looking for one of your belongings when they bring the key fob near their iPhone or other NFC-enabled device. As with all of its products, Apple emphasizes privacy. It claims that features like unwanted tag detection and ID rotation will prevent unwanted tracking.

the got a long-awaited update at Apple’s Spring Forward event. While it looks a lot like its predecessor, it internally integrates the company’s powerful A12 Bionic, allowing it to play HDR video with Dolby Vision at higher frame rates. A new tvOS feature lets you use an iPhone to calibrate your TV for more accurate colors. Oh, and it comes with a redesigned Siri remote that feels both more convenient and comfortable to hold. It features a new click wheel that you can use to easily find a specific moment in a TV show or movie you are watching. The Apple 4K TV will start at $ 179 when pre-orders open on April 30. The new remote, if you plan to upgrade it, will cost $ 59 on its own.

One of the most is about to undergo a major refresh. Come out of Apple will update podcasts next week to give it a more modern interface and a handful of new features. One of these is a tool called Channels which will help you find new shows to listen to with selections curated by your favorite creators. And if you want to support your favorite podcasts (or just don’t have to listen to other commercials from companies like Casper and Article), now you’ll have the option to subscribe to individual shows. Each will set their own prices and benefits.