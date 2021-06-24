Here is the plan to save poor countries from the pandemic

In a global economy characterized by extreme forms of inequality, the pandemic has widened the gap. The richest nations of North America and Europe are poised for a robust recovery, having used their wealth to save their economies and secure vast stocks of Vaccines against covid-19. Poor countries face continuing ravages of coronavirus largely unprotected, and with their resources strained by growing debts.

Now fears that the world may emerge from the pandemic more unequal than ever has sparked a substantial effort to close the gap: Under a proposal nearing completion, the International Monetary Fund would issue $ 650 billion in reserve fund, essentially creating money that troubled countries could use to buy vaccines, finance health care and pay off debt.

Such a measure would offer “potentially the largest allocation of capital since the end of World War II,” United Nations Development Program administrator Achim Steiner said at a press briefing this week.

But international development experts say that simply creating new reserves would be of limited benefit to poor countries unless rich countries voluntarily transfer some of their holdings to them – a route IMF officials seek to set. in place.