Here are some incredible photos of the Icelandic volcano eruption

Vilhelm Gunnarsson / Getty Images



After a series of earthquakes in Iceland, the long dormant Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted on Friday evening. The volcano is located nearly 40 miles outside of Reykjavik, the nearest city and the nation’s capital, and has not threatened any life or damage to infrastructure. “Currently, gas pollution is not expected to cause much discomfort to people, except near the source of the rash,” tweeted the Icelandic weather service this morning. “Gas emissions will be closely monitored.”

🌋 The newly erupted Fagradalsfjall volcano is located on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland. The eruption was preceded by a swarm of earthquakes, as we noted several days ago. https://t.co/5x8FBokq7V https://t.co/t4EWTnjPHB

Twitter: @BuzzFeedStorm



Images of the eruption immediately flooded social media as residents of Iceland saw lava and ash from the volcano light up the sky.

Vilhelm Gunnarsson / Getty Images



The country’s Justice Minister Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir visited the volcano as the eruption began to monitor the situation. Sigurbjörnsdóttir posted photos and live video view of the helicopter showing lava oozing from the eruption.

Photo I took this evening of the Reykjanes volcanic eruption in Iceland. We are monitoring the situation closely and, at this time, it is not considered a threat to the surrounding towns. 🌋🇮🇸 #Iceland

Twitter: @aslaugarna



Local media also Ruv a live feed from the volcano.

Reykjavik residents have posted surreal photos of a red glow in the sky showing Fagradalsfjall erupting.

The eruption also caused a rush of visitors trying to attend the event. Among them was Icelandic singer Björk who said on Instagram that the volcano, where she once filmed a clip, was 30 minutes from her home. “YES !!, eruption !! we in Iceland are so excited !!! we always understood it !!! feeling of relief when nature speaks !!!” she posted.

The Icelandic Coast Guard is also monitoring the situation closely, assignment photos, videos and updates from the scene. On Saturday morning, an employee encountered a dog who joined the tour.

Local photographers also rushed to the scene, sharing unbelievable Pictures.

One person posted a video about what they said was the first commercial flight to the eruption site. “This is the most magical thing I have ever experienced in my life. I literally cried !!” she said on Instagram.

Flights to Fagradalsfjall appeared to have been busy, as people took in the volcano in all its glory as soon as the sun rose.

One person posted a photo of the beautifully lit sky saying: “What you see here is not a sunset but a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall.”

According to the country’s meteorological office, “The eruption is small and the volcanic activity has subsided somewhat since last night.” “The lava fountains are small and the lava flows presently represent a very local danger,” officials tweeted.