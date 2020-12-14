Helping women emerge from the shadow of violence against women in the pandemic

NEW YORK, December 14 (IPS) – The United Nations Secretary-General UNITED by 2030 to end violence against women marked the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25 to December 10, 2020) at a time when COVID-19 has exacerbated the conditions under which women operate.

The theme, Orange the World: finance, respond, prevent, collect!, aimed to amplify the global call to action to close funding gaps, provide essential services to survivors of violence during the pandemic, prevent abuse and collect data that could lead to life-saving services for women and girls.

As the campaign spread across social media, women’s networking platform Fuzia www.fuzia.com) responded with several initiatives targeting their 4 million subscribers

Globally, as countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, has escalated. School closures and economic strains have left women and girls poorer.

UN Women calls the abuse against women during COVID-19 the “shadow pandemic” and, in recent studies, has presented shocking statistics. They estimate 243 million women and girls have been abused by an intimate partner in the past year. During this time, less than 40 percent of women victims of violence report it or seek help.

Recognizing the urgent need for help, Fuzia hosted a live session with licensed clinical psychologist, Aastha Kapoor, on how to survive an abusive relationship. Kapoor, in a conversation with Fuzia’s project manager, Anjali Joshi, explained how difficult it is for abused women to face their reality.

Kapoor said his patients often take three or four sessions before talking about the abuse, and even then it is often difficult to sever ties with the abuser.

Women “have to connect with themselves” to end these relationships and understand that while there is any hope that people will change, it seldom is, she warned.

Joshi spoke about the fact that abused women are often not believed, a phenomenon she described as “gaslighting” and persuaded by her family and others to return to abusive relationships.

Taboo topics such as suicide triggers, open seeking mental health advice, therapy, relationship issues, dos and don’ts, manipulation, adolescence, and the limits of parenting relationships -child were part of the interview, with viewers receiving immediate responses to their questions.

“Violence is not necessarily always physical violence. Abuse is also manipulation, gas ignitions, which can happen with friends, a workplace, partners and family, ”Kapoor said. “So it’s important to have a safe space to go out and talk. A conversational and non-judgmental platform can lead the victim to open up and seek advice. ”

Joshi pointed out that people need to talk about these sensitive topics because they are evident in real life. Identifying and learning that the problem is there is the first step in solving the problem.

Fuzia works entirely on digital platforms and uses other exciting and innovative techniques to support its online community.

Its editorial philosophy is to support women in running business in the home, raising children, as workers – especially in healthcare.

Without support, he recognizes that women could suffer from mental health issues and identity crises. This nurturing and societal support varies considerably from country to country, and regional norms tend to have a strong influence.

Fuzia understood and identified these needs and found innovative ways to give a helping hand to women around the world.

With a variety of followers and creative thinkers under one roof, they have created a non-judgmental and empowering space. Any age, race, color, ethnicity and sexual orientation are welcome on their platform.

In addition to domestic violence and abuse, their forums offer support to people experiencing neglect at work, specters of healthy and unhealthy relationships. It also discusses LGBTQ issues, adolescent and adolescent issues, self-care, trauma healing and suicide prevention, among others, and advice, as well as area-specific information is provided.

In many countries where religion and social stigma play a central role, women are often sidelined. Telling them ‘NO’ can be interpreted as a form of ‘YES’ and personal opinions and choices are virtually ignored. Personal care, matters of the body and sexuality are subjects highly denied and considered taboo.

Megs Shah, CEO of Parasol Cooperative, in an exclusive interview with IPS, said that women often live in these abusive relationships due to societal pressure.

Thoughts like, “What will people say?”; “I am a helpless woman”; “My children will suffer if I leave a relationship”; “I will be financially constrained,” prevent abused women from seeking help.

Often times, these beliefs are articulated when speaking to survivors and single mothers on a Facebook group.

Another campaign recently launched by Fuzia, “Write out loud,” encourages writers to creatively express their views on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

Fuzia also has a blogger and podcaster who writes under the pseudonym “Zia”. It tackles women’s empowerment, gender equality and activism.

Zia comments over the 16 days: “Compromises are necessary in all relationships, but women no longer need to sacrifice themselves. We must now set foot on the ground. We must now break the cycle of patriarchy. For this we must now raise the voices we were born with. The new standard in society should be EQUALITY. All relationships should strive to achieve this. When we decide to break the norms when we stand up for ourselves, and that’s when we decide what’s right and what isn’t.

