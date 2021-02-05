Helping survivors of violence achieve justice through forensic science in the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS, February 5 (IPS) – A vital pillar of the justice and security system, the West Bank’s only forensic laboratory seeks justice for survivors of violence. UNODC, through the Joint HAYA Program, trains laboratory technicians to help increase the likelihood of identifying perpetrators of violence and holding them to account. Violence, especially against women and girls, is a systematic violation of human rights around the world that has only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, 243 million women and girls aged 15-49 have experienced sexual and / or physical violence from an intimate partner in the past year.

In the West Bank and Gaza Strip, one in three women have experienced violence at the hands of their husbands, and 44% of girls aged 12 to 17 have been victims of physical violence, according to a study by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), through the Joint HAYA Program, seeks to change these statistics through forensic pathology.

Funded by the Government of Canada and jointly implemented by UN Women, UNFPA, UN-Habitat and UNODC, the joint HAYA program aims to end violence against women and girls in the West Bank and the Band of Gaza.

In this context, UNODC is working with judicial institutions to strengthen forensic capacities in the investigation of cases of violence and to improve medico-legal services to its survivors.

Investigative teams in different governorates across the West Bank collect, classify, preserve and then transfer the evidence to the Palestinian forensic laboratory.

Launched in 2016, the lab uses modern science and technology in criminal investigations to impartially examine evidence collected from crime scenes or victims of bodily violence.

This evidence is then presented to the courts to establish the crime and help identify the perpetrator. As the only forensic laboratory in the West Bank, its work will be crucial in criminal cases, such as sexual assault or homicide.

All the forensic laboratory staff are members of the Palestinian police, which are part of the Interior Ministry. The laboratory collaborates with the investigation services, the prosecution and the courts in the search for justice.

Rawan Tomalieh, a forensic science lab expert, 29, works in the lab which she says plays a crucial role in bringing justice to survivors of violence.

In the past year alone, the forensic laboratory has received more than 1,690 cases. “Working in the forensic lab increased my confidence in the Palestinian justice and justice system,” Rawan says.

In the case of a woman killed in a shootout between her family and the Palestinian police, the forensic laboratory proved that the bullet came from a gun belonging to a family member, allowing the perpetrators to be arrested and that justice be served for the victim.

Rawan says this is just one example of many stories demonstrating how important the lab’s work is. “Without the forensic laboratory, all cases against perpetrators of violence would be dropped,” Rawan says. “They would escape punishment and the rights of the survivors would be lost.”

Since 2019, UNODC, through the joint HAYA program, has overseen the establishment of a forensic biological examinations section within the forensic medicine laboratory.

Thanks to specialized training that began in July 2020, its forensic laboratory experts are now better qualified to examine biological evidence and formulate opinion evidence to the justice sector.

Twenty-five first responders from the Palestinian police and crime scene and family protection officers were also trained in the handling and handling of forensic evidence.

“Forensic pathology plays an important role in documenting and reporting cases related to violence against women, promoting victims / survivors’ access to justice.

To this end, it is essential to build the capacity of all workers in this area, ”said Maryse Guimond, UN Women Special Representative for Palestine.

Training will continue into 2021 and Rawan says she has helped her and the other four experts in the lab’s forensic science lab use her equipment and properly store biological evidence.

This will further strengthen the capacity of the Palestinian police and justice system to hold perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence to account in the West Bank.

“The training has helped us to be able to support survivors of violence, including women and children, and to investigate cases with biological aspects to obtain justice for them,” says Rawan.

For Rawan, the violence will end when prevailing social norms preserve human dignity and respect human rights without discrimination. Ending violence is not just a group effort, but also an individual one, explains Rawan and what motivates her in her work.

“Individual efforts can be used as a tool for collective change, to push for legal and constitutional amendments to ensure the safety, security and self-determination of society.” Rawan’s hope for the future is one where there are no more cases of violence in his country and in the world.

Originally posted on the UN Women regional website for Arab States and North Africa

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram