Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan soldiers in central province – Times of India
KABUL: An overnight helicopter crash claimed the lives of at least nine Afghan servicemen in a central province, Department of Defense said Thursday.
In a statement, he said four crew members of the MI-17 helicopter as well as five security personnel were killed in the crash in Behsud district, Maidan Wradak province. He gave no further details except to say that investigations were underway.
Separately on Thursday, a bombing killed four state employees commuting in a minibus in the capital Kabul, police said. Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesperson for the Acceptance police chief said a woman was among the dead and nine others were injured in the attack in the north of the city.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack, but government employees have already been targeted. Another bomb attack on a minibus carrying state agents in Kabul on Monday killed three women and a 3-year-old child, and injured 13 others, security officials said.
Afghanistan sees nationwide spike in bombings, targeted assassinations and other violence peace negotiations in Qatar between Taliban insurgents and the blockade of the Afghan government.
The local Islamic State group affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the violence, but many attacks go unclaimed, with the Afghan government blaming the Taliban. Insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Kabul attack comes the same day Russia hosts the first of three international conferences aimed at relaunching the peace process, ahead of the May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.
The Moscow conference is seen as a crucial first step towards peace. The main actors are present, including the American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who will lead a 10-member delegation. Representatives of PakistanIran, India and China are also participating.
