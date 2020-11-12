Helicopter crash kills 8 multinational force peacekeepers in Sinai

JERUSALEM – A helicopter carrying members of a multinational peacekeeping force crashed on Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing six Americans, a Frenchman and a Czech.

The peacekeeping force, the Multinational Force and the observers, said nine of its members were involved in the crash and eight were dead. One person survived and was medically evacuated, the peacekeeping force said in a statement, adding that at this point there is no information that the crash was anything other than a accident.

The force oversees the implementation of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. he consists 1,154 troops from 13 countries, including Australia, Great Britain, Fiji, the United States and Uruguay.

The force arose in 1981 from the Security Council’s failure to secure approval for the placement of the UN peacekeeping force in Sinai – prompting Israel and Egypt to negotiate the agreement that established the MFO.