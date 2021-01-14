BERLIN – After Helga Weyhe locked her bookstore in the town of Salzwedel, Germany, every evening she made her usual commute – a gallop to the upstairs apartment. She had made the same trip since WWII, just like her father had done before, and like her grandfather before him.

The H. Weyhe bookstore is one of the oldest bookstores in Germany. It was founded in 1840, before Germany was a country. Ms. Weyhe’s grandfather, Heinrich Weyhe, bought it 31 years later. It lasted during World War I, the Weimar Republic, the Nazi regime. Ms. Weyhe took over her father’s store in 1965, four years after East Germany built the Berlin Wall, and guided it through Communist rule and reunification with Germany’s Where is.

She locked up for the last time one day in December. She died at the age of 98 some time before January 4; her body was found at her home, said Ute Lemm, a great-niece.

“With her life, she closed a circle,” Ms. Lemm said. “She died where she was born.

Helga Weyhe (pronounced VIE-eh) became an anchor in Salzwedel, about 110 miles west of Berlin. The city was located in the former East Germany, and during the Communist regime it stocked religious books that were not available in state bookstores, which the regime frowned upon. It was a boon to the faithful, and for her a discreet act of defiance.