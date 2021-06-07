World
Heavy rains and floods kill at least 17 in Sri Lanka – Times of India
COLOMB: Heavy rain whipped Sri Lanka trigger floods and landslides who killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials said Monday.
After days of rain, rivers in the southern and western plains of the island overflowed over the weekend, inundating the lowlands and forcing thousands of people to relief centers.
“Water levels are dropping but landslide warnings are still in place in 10 districts,” Pradeep Kodippili, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Management, said in a statement.
More than 270,000 people have been affected and around 100,000 buildings have been deprived of electricity, he added.
“We expect the rainfall to decrease from now on, but intermittent rains will be seen in some areas,” meteorological department director general Athula Karunanayake said.
The natural disaster comes as Sri Lanka hopes to ease restrictions to tackle the novel coronavirus. A month-long lockdown to tackle the third wave of infections is due to end on June 14. Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic.
