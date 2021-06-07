World

Heavy rains and floods kill at least 17 in Sri Lanka – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

COLOMB: Heavy rain whipped Sri Lanka trigger floods and landslides who killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials said Monday.
After days of rain, rivers in the southern and western plains of the island overflowed over the weekend, inundating the lowlands and forcing thousands of people to relief centers.
“Water levels are dropping but landslide warnings are still in place in 10 districts,” Pradeep Kodippili, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Management, said in a statement.
More than 270,000 people have been affected and around 100,000 buildings have been deprived of electricity, he added.
“We expect the rainfall to decrease from now on, but intermittent rains will be seen in some areas,” meteorological department director general Athula Karunanayake said.
The natural disaster comes as Sri Lanka hopes to ease restrictions to tackle the novel coronavirus. A month-long lockdown to tackle the third wave of infections is due to end on June 14. Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

IAEA chief: Iran did not answer questions about uranium discovery

1 hour ago

Tribal clashes in South Darfur kill 36, injure dozens

3 hours ago

Pak launches polio vaccination campaign as Covid cases decline – Times of India

4 hours ago

The South could see an increase in Covid this summer as vaccination rates lag.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button