Heavy metal shakes French President’s palace after YouTube bet – Times of India

Heavy metal shakes French President's palace after YouTube bet

PARIS: millions of people connected on Sunday to watch FranceEmmanuel Macron during a private heavy metal concert in the gardens of his presidential palace at the Élysée, part of a YouTube video of two actors.
Macron pledged in February to welcome Mcfly and Carlito, two French YouTubers followed by 6.5 million people, at the Elysee if they managed to garner more than 10 million views for a video promoting social distancing measures during the pandemic.
McFly and Carlito won the bet and were allowed to shoot a 36-minute video, which, hours after its release on Sunday morning, had been viewed nearly 2.7 million times.
The French president and YouTubers swap stories during the show, which ends with a stroll through the Elysée Gardens, where French group Ultra Vomit performs a hard rock version of the French lullaby “A Green Mouse” (“Une Souris green “).
Macron’s scores in the 18-24 age group rose eight points in one month, to 51%, from an overall approval rating of 40%, a three-point hike, the latest poll released by “Newspaper of Sunday “showed.

