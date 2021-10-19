Heavy Israeli raids in occupied East Jerusalem injure dozens

Occupied East Jerusalem – Israeli forces violently attacked the Damascus Gate and surrounding streets in occupied East Jerusalem for the second day in a row during a Palestinian national holiday for the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Things visibly escalated in the region on Monday evening when Israeli occupation forces injured at least 49 Palestinians and arrested 10, local media reported.

On Monday and Tuesday, activities for families and children were held at Damascus Gate, one of the few public spaces where Palestinians in the city gather, to celebrate the Prophet’s birthday.

Widespread footage and videos showed on Monday that Israeli forces arrested and violently assaulted young men and women. beat passers-by with batons, chasing children, looting the main shopping street and indiscriminately firing tear gas and sound bombs at families. They also attacked medical personnel.

Local media said medical staff treated five rubber-coated metal gunshot wounds and 19 sound bomb shrapnel wounds, as well as dozens of physical assaults.

At least two local journalists were violently arrested while covering the events.

There were arrests every day and night at and around Damascus Gate as Palestinian anger mounted over the desecration of graves at a historic Muslim cemetery near the Old City, parts of which are being built to make it a national park. The Israeli-controlled Jerusalem Municipality began the latest round of excavations in the cemetery on October 10.

The situation has worsened in recent days, however, with Israeli forces carrying out violent raids and evacuating Palestinians from the few public spaces available to them in occupied East Jerusalem, including Damascus Gate and Salah al-Din Street.

“The Damascus Gate near the Old City of Jerusalem is a place where young Palestinians like to meet in the evening and socialize with their friends, but in recent months the Israeli police and special forces have been violently forcing them to disperse. to make way for Israeli settlers entering the old city, ”Jawad Siam of the Wadi Helweh Center in occupied East Jerusalem, which monitors violence against Palestinians, told Al Jazeera.

Siam said the center over the past two weeks recorded the arrests of more than 82 minors, a significant number under the age of 13.

Police dogs and a “skunk water” machine – which sprays foul water that is difficult to remove – were also deployed during the forced evictions.

Palestinians come to the Damascus Gate to do more than socialize, they also congregate there as part of a deliberate policy of defiance against the Israeli occupation and its discriminatory laws and practices that favor Jewish settlers over Palestinians. .

Siam said a number of Palestinians were also arrested, assaulted and banished from the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City for shouting “Allahu Akbar” as Israeli settlers entered and began to pray on the site. the site of the third holiest place in Islam. The settlers’ decision violated a “standstill agreement” between the Israeli occupation and the Jordanian Waqf authority which administers the mosque compound.

Two Israeli policemen are under investigation by the Israel Police Investigation Department for using unnecessary force against Palestinians.

“Not allowed to sit here”

Last week, Hussein al-Zeer, 20, from the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem, sat with his friends near the Damascus Gate, enjoying a night out.

He told Al Jazeera that a dozen Israeli border police armed with batons, sound bombs and tear gas grenades rushed them and ordered them to disperse.

Those who refused to move or filmed the attack were beaten, some arrested.

“They were aggressive from the start and didn’t even give us the chance to leave. They hit me all over my body with the backs of their rifle butts and with their fists, ”al-Zeer recalls.

Hussein al-Zeer, 20, from Silwan was beaten by Israeli forces at Damascus Gate last week [Al Jazeera]

“They said we weren’t allowed to sit here and if we stayed we would be arrested. When my friend asked them why we couldn’t sit here, they started hitting him.

“We left but after we came back. Why are only Jewish settlers allowed to sit and go anywhere in occupied East Jerusalem? al-Zeer asked.

“Can you imagine what the international outcry would be if an ancient Jewish cemetery in Europe were desecrated for a park,” Siam said.

“Huge disparities”

According to a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) published in 2016 in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Israeli authorities in Jerusalem allocate only 10% of their budget to occupied East Jerusalem, the rest going to West Jerusalem.

“There are huge socio-economic disparities between the two areas, as they could be classified into two quite different categories of human development,” the report said.

Under international law, Israeli settlements and the transfer of settlers to occupied territory are illegal, and the informal annexation of East Jerusalem has been declared null and void by UN Security Council resolution 478.

“Discriminatory policies against the Palestinian population are widespread,” the UNDP report said.

“These laws are designed specifically to prevent Palestinians in Jerusalem from developing a united, secure and thriving community with a strong identity, culture and economy, based on social and community cohesion.

“Instead, a discriminatory zoning and permit system, an inequitable citizenship law, limited municipal autonomy, the construction of the separation barrier, and urban exclusion plans, have combined to create an increasingly uninhabitable area of ​​Jerusalem.

Emboldened youth

Jerusalem social activist and historian Ehab Jallad said the gathering of young people in the Old City was not just about socializing and exercising their rights, but also a political declaration.

“It is about this generation of Palestinians who take control of their destiny and resist at the local level,” Jallad told Al Jazeera.

“They carry out non-violent actions and civil disobedience, showing not only Israelis but also other Palestinians how to seek freedom while fighting the occupation. They are aware of the ongoing Judaization of East Jerusalem to the detriment of the Palestinian population. “

Siam, of the Wadi Helweh Center, has since said the Israeli assault on Gaza in May, the Palestinians became more emboldened.

“The Israelis have lost control of the situation and this generation, while ready to compromise, will not be intimidated again. The next generation will not be so compromising, ”said Siam. “We saw in May that we can assert ourselves and work towards a free future. “

Siam explained that the Palestinians resist in different ways: some have documented the clashes; some took part in demonstrations; while others threw stones at Israeli soldiers.

“We didn’t wait for Europe or the Americans to tell us what to do or tell us how to behave because we are tired of biased behavior and treatment in favor of Israel.

“We also did not wait for the Arab world or our fellow Muslims to support us. Instead, we forge our own path on our own terms. “