Hear! Hear! Hear! British town criers put it in writing
LONDON – Long before newspapers and cable TV were the town criers, with their bells and cries of “Oyez! Hear! Hear! in village squares across Britain that let people know there is news – from plagues to wars to who did what in the royal family.
But a clear voice, an important quality for the town criers of old, will be of no use to those competing in the British Town Criers Championships, which will run silently for the first time. Entrants will be judged instead on written proclamations of 140 words or less, called “cries”. Each cry must end with the words “God save the queen”.
“We can’t have normal competition,” said Paul Gough, the current champion who helps organize the event and is the town crier for the borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth, adding that the coronavirus lockdowns were making the proclamation impossible to the crowd. (Last year the competition was simply canceled.) This year’s format, he said, will give those without the loudest voices “an opportunity for them to compete on. an equal footing. Participants submitted their written cries earlier this month. A winner is to be announced in mid-May.
In years past, town criers have traveled from across the country to the city chosen to host the championship. Wearing flamboyant 18th century costumes, they represented their respective towns and cities by extolling its virtues by delivering cries on a particular theme. The theme for this year is nature and the environment.
Competitors are normally judged on their delivery – sustained volume, clarity, diction, precision – and on the content of the cry and their presentation.
But this year, silence – and writing – is golden. Mr Gough said the event would be a fundraiser for Shout, a mental health helpline that also relies on writing – she helps people through texting.
The competitors adopted the new rules with good humor and a bit of disappointment.
“What if I’m not picked because they don’t like the way it reads?” said Michael Wood, three-time national champion and Town Crier for the East Riding of Yorkshire County. “It’s a shame because I don’t have the chance to sell it.” Much of the skill of crying in the city, he explained, uses the physicality of body movements with the voice to hold the audience’s attention.
Still, this year’s revised contest will inspire people to write better cries, Mr Wood said. And it preserves one thing that has helped distinguish a winner in the past: “Always, humor,” he said, which is perhaps a prerequisite for becoming a town crier. “You’d have to have a sense of humor to be standing there in the modern day first and foremost in period costume.”
Although the silent competition is a solid Plan B, Alistair Chisholm, a national champion from Dorchester, said he was disappointed to miss the social aspect of the competition. “We use this expression, ‘We’re going to get back to normal,’ he said. “I’m not sure there is too much normalcy in the town crier’s world. We’re all a little weird and quirky, but we’re very social people and we like to hang out.
The position of the town crier – in one form or another, from prophets to heralds – dates back to Biblical times and Greek mythology. Town criers in Britain say the role was first recognized here as early as 1066, with the appearance of two bell towers in the Bayeux tapestry, which depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest. The men were also ordered to proclaim the authority of William the Conqueror after he invaded England.
“We were the original news broadcasters,” said Mr. Gough. For many people who could not read or write, the town criers were the only way to find out what was going on.
Mr Wood said: “As long as there was a rock to stand on or a pair of shoulders or a tree to climb, there was always someone shouting an announcement in a village square or town square. city.”
Other groups, like the Former and honorable town criers guilds, have also tried to adapt the competitions to the Covid era – by hosting a virtual Zoom contest last June. An Australian participant attended at night, although he was spared ringing the bell for fear of waking up the household, said Jane Smith, the group’s secretary.
“You just screamed on your computer screen in your backyard,” said Ms. Smith, town crier for Bognor Regis. “It was definitely an interesting exercise.”
But the spirit of the contest remains the verbal delivery of proclamations: something Ms Smith said she was sure to return once the pandemic was over. “There’s going to be a lot of people screaming and ringing bells and proclaiming that it’s all coming to an end, and we’re able to go out and meet people again.”
Source link