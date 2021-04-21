Hear! Hear! Hear! British town criers put it in writing

LONDON – Long before newspapers and cable TV were the town criers, with their bells and cries of “Oyez! Hear! Hear! in village squares across Britain that let people know there is news – from plagues to wars to who did what in the royal family.

But a clear voice, an important quality for the town criers of old, will be of no use to those competing in the British Town Criers Championships, which will run silently for the first time. Entrants will be judged instead on written proclamations of 140 words or less, called “cries”. Each cry must end with the words “God save the queen”.

“We can’t have normal competition,” said Paul Gough, the current champion who helps organize the event and is the town crier for the borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth, adding that the coronavirus lockdowns were making the proclamation impossible to the crowd. (Last year the competition was simply canceled.) This year’s format, he said, will give those without the loudest voices “an opportunity for them to compete on. an equal footing. Participants submitted their written cries earlier this month. A winner is to be announced in mid-May.

In years past, town criers have traveled from across the country to the city chosen to host the championship. Wearing flamboyant 18th century costumes, they represented their respective towns and cities by extolling its virtues by delivering cries on a particular theme. The theme for this year is nature and the environment.