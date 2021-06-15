Healthcare professionals in developing countries left out of healthcare in Canada

Shafi Bhuiyan. Credit: ITMDs archive photo

TORONTO, Canada, June 15 (IPS) – In Canada, we are fortunate to have many talented newcomers eager to contribute to the country, including thousands of doctors from Africa, Asia and the Middle East who meet Canadian standards but are barred from practicing physicians. These physicians are Canadian citizens and permanent residents with recognized training and experience.

Internationally Trained Physicians (MDTIs), also known as International Medical Graduates (IMGs), are people who obtain their medical license outside of Canada. ITMDs face significant barriers to obtaining a medical license to practice in Canada (Wong & Lohfeld, 2008). Residencies must be completed to obtain a medical license in Canada, but there are few residency positions available for ITMDs compared to those trained in Canada.

In 2011, more than 1,800 international medical graduates competed for just 191 reserved residency places at the ITMD (Thomson & Cohl, 2011). After decades of professional experience, thousands of ITMDs have yet to seek other employment opportunities. However, many are unable to find a job that matches their training, and some are unable to find a job at all (Environics Research Group, 2014).

If now is not the time for Ontario to make better use of the qualified physicians who are already here, when will it be?

To practice medicine in Canada, ITMDs must hold an approved medical degree and pass the merit-based qualifying examinations, i.e. Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination 1 (MCCQE1), l Structured Clinical Exam Objective Collaborative Examination (NAC OSCE), Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination 2 (MCCQE2). Many ITMDs have already met these requirements and are eager to serve Canadians who need access to health care.

During the pandemic, many of these doctors worked tirelessly to help Canadians stay healthy, even as volunteers. Many graduates of Ryerson University’s unique ITMD bridging program, which helps internationally educated physicians transition to careers in the unlicensed healthcare industry, have been hired to help with the response from the Ontario to COVID-19.

A rapid survey of recent cohort (2019-2021) ITMD alumni was conducted to identify their current status regarding preparations for licensure in Canada. We targeted 100 out of 277 alumni through an online survey using SurveyMonkey, and received 97 responses.

The rapid survey showed that 35% of these ITMDs have already completed the NAC’s EACMC1 and OSCE. While eligible to join residency programs, the wait time for residency opportunities is 4-10 years. The remaining 65% of participants / ITMDs surveyed did not complete qualifying exams for medical licensing; 44% of respondents are still considering this option, but are not sure.

Of those who have already passed the exams, many are still waiting for the opportunity to complete their residency, while others are losing hope and interest in a future in clinical practice. Immigrant physicians trained abroad in Canada want and deserve equal opportunities to practice medicine.

There is a serious shortage of family physicians in rural and northern Ontario. Before the pandemic, Ontario needed thousands of new doctors over the next few years to cope with retirees and the increased needs of an aging population. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this problem and increased the need for doctors. Providing internationally trained immigrant professionals with a clear path to use their medical experience and qualifications will have a positive impact on ITMDs as well as their surrounding communities.

ITMDs are skilled healthcare professionals who immigrated with the potential to contribute to the Canadian healthcare system. The Canadian demographic model is constantly evolving, making it essential to keep up with diverse cultural needs and address inequalities in the Canadian health care system. Canadian long-term care facilities, the aging population, the Indigenous community, immigrants and migrant workers, and rural health care facilities are now under pressure in these times of change.

Statistics show that Canada is at the bottom of the scale of the OECD countries, the average number of doctors per capita being 2.8 / 1000 inhabitants, while the OECD countries have 3, 5/1000. It is imperative that we have more doctors in Canada.

To ensure a win-win situation for post-pandemic healthcare in Canada, let’s work together to help support new immigrant healthcare professionals and the local community to ensure that no one is left behind.

The author, Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan PhD is Asst. professor at the Institute for Pandemics at the University of Toronto and co-creator of the pilot MScCH program at DLSPH, University of Toronto; co-founder of the ITMDs postgraduate bridge training program at The Chang School and adjunct professor in the Faculty of Community Services at Ryerson University; Chairman of the Board, Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram