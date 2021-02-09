Health workers in Bolivia launch strike in COVID affected region

Santa Cruz workers begin a 48-hour strike to demand tougher lockdown measures amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

Health workers in a region of Bolivia hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic launched a 48-hour strike on Tuesday as they tried to pressure the authorities to impose a strict lockdown to combat the increase in infections.

The country has recorded more than 229,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 10,800 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s most populous and prosperous region, has so far recorded nearly 80,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths, according to official figures.

Edil Toledo, acting president of Santa Cruz Medical College, told Spanish news agency EFE that Santa Cruz “is the epicenter” of the pandemic in Bolivia.

“Every hour there are between 30 and 40 cases. Every hour a patient dies. The situation in Santa Cruz is worrying, ”said Toledo.

With hospitals overwhelmed with patients, Toledo said doctors had met with local officials more than a dozen times to demand more drastic measures to contain infections – such as the imposition of stay-at-home orders or the stop of public transport – but they failed to reach an agreement.

Singing and waving signs, hundreds of healthcare workers marched through the streets of Santa Cruz towards the regional government office as the strike began on Tuesday.

Emergency health workers and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were reportedly not part of the strike, but all other medical procedures, including specialist care, have been suspended.

The Bolivian government has been reluctant to put more measures in place amid an economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

He hopes his vaccination campaign will bring the pandemic under control.

More than 8,000 people have been vaccinated to date, according to the Bolivian Ministry of Health, most of them health workers.

A health worker receiving a dose of Sputnik V vaccine in El Alto, suburb of La Paz, Bolivia [File: David Mercado/Reuters]

In January, Bolivia received 20,000 initial doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, out of a total of 5.3 million doses planned.

He also plans to receive around one million doses of the vaccine in March. COVAX, a World Health Organization program to ensure equitable access to vaccines.

The COVAX program aims to deliver 1.3 billion doses of vaccine to 92 eligible low- and middle-income countries by 2021, although it faces potential delays.

Bolivia is also expected to receive five million additional doses in April of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, local media reported.

The government said that would be enough to immunize the country’s 11.5 million people.