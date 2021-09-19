World
Health Officer: Booster Use Could Be Expanded – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The National Institutes of Health the director states that a government advisory committee has decided to limit Pfizer Booster injections of Covid-19 to Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of serious illness are a preliminary step and predict wider approval for most Americans “in the coming weeks.”
Dr Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that the panel’s recommendation Friday was correct based on a “snapshot” of the data available on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s two-step regimen over time. But he said real-time data from the United States and Israel continues to show diminishing effectiveness among larger groups of people who will need to be processed soon.
Collins, who also appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said, “I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to expand the boosters beyond the roster they approved on Friday. ”
Dr. Antoine Fauci, who is president Joe bidenThe chief medical adviser of, on Sunday praised the advisory council’s plan to cover “a good chunk” of Americans. But he stressed that “ this is not the end of the story ” based on evolving data and said the recommendations will likely be expanded in the coming weeks or months.
The Food and drug administration will review the advice of the advisory group and make their own decision, likely within days. The Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention is also expected to weigh in this week.
Dr Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that the panel’s recommendation Friday was correct based on a “snapshot” of the data available on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s two-step regimen over time. But he said real-time data from the United States and Israel continues to show diminishing effectiveness among larger groups of people who will need to be processed soon.
Collins, who also appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said, “I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to expand the boosters beyond the roster they approved on Friday. ”
Dr. Antoine Fauci, who is president Joe bidenThe chief medical adviser of, on Sunday praised the advisory council’s plan to cover “a good chunk” of Americans. But he stressed that “ this is not the end of the story ” based on evolving data and said the recommendations will likely be expanded in the coming weeks or months.
The Food and drug administration will review the advice of the advisory group and make their own decision, likely within days. The Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention is also expected to weigh in this week.