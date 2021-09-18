Health experts support opening access to recalls to older and at-risk Americans.

On Friday and Saturday, U.S. health experts took to social media and other platforms to applaud the likelihood that federal regulators could soon make Pfizer-BioNTech booster injections available to people 65 and older or at high risk of severe Covid-19, although some have argued that the age limit should be lower.

Experts reacted to the actions of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Friday. This expert group’s recommendation to allow recalls was associated with its rejection of the adoption of a general authorization for all persons 16 years of age and over.

The only Covid-19 vaccine for which the FDA has enough information to determine the effectiveness of a booster is the one manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech. The timing of the two other vaccines used in the United States, Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s, is cloudy.