Health experts continue to warn against using ivermectin as a Covid treatment. Some Americans refuse to listen.

Rural Oklahoma doctor says hospitals are supported by patients who overdosed on veterinary ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug. The Mississippi Department of Health said 70% of recent calls to the state’s poison control center in August were from people who had ingested ivermectin at livestock supply stores.

The Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention reported that a person had an “altered mental state” after apparently taking five ivermectin tablets – which he had purchased on the Internet – per day for five days. Another person drank an ivermectin formula intended for cattle and was hospitalized for nine days with tremors and hallucinations.

Three inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail said The Associated Press that they were unknowingly receiving ivermectin among their Covid medications. The CDC reported almost 90,000 prescriptions per week in mid-August, against a pre-pandemic average of 3,600 per week. The shelves of veterinary supply stores have been emptied of ivermectin.

Public health warnings against using the drug as a treatment for Covid-19, especially not in the high doses designed for livestock, appear to have done little to shake its growing popularity in the United States – or in the minds of its advocates. in the conservative and the marginal right-wing media sphere.