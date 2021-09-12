Health care in Afghanistan crumbles, aid groups warn

“It is a terrible time for this to happen, as we currently face a situation of intensifying humanitarian needs,” said Dr Richard Brennan, regional director of emergencies for the Eastern Mediterranean region of the World Health Organization.

Cesarean sections, vaccinations against polio, tuberculosis, tetanus and measles, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, child nutrition, surgeries and routine health services, including family planning, are all at risk. The loss of aid is also restricting the supply chains of medicine, oxygen and food for hospitals.

About two-thirds of the country’s health facilities are part of Sehatmandi, a three-year, $ 600 million project administered by the World Bank and funded by the United States Agency for International Development, the European Union, the World Bank and d ‘others.

Because the funds were put in place by the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, donors withdrew their support after the overthrow of the Taliban from the previous administration.

Dr Majrooh, who studied global health policy at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said he appreciated the precarious situation of donor organizations, but argued that the health of the population should prevail over political considerations.

Dr Majrooh and humanitarian aid experts have accused funding agencies of abandoning Afghans when they need it most.

“I am so surprised that when they are most needed and when they can have the most impact ever, that’s when they decided to step down,” said Karl Blanchet , expert in humanitarian studies at the University of Geneva who worked in close collaboration with the Afghan Ministry of Health.