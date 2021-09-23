Head of Libyan Council Presidency announces intention to hold international conference

“Libya is at a critical juncture – indeed a watershed moment,” Mohamed Younis Menfi, chairman of the Council of the Presidency of the Government of National Unity, told world leaders during his in-person address at the annual debate on the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. United Nations General Assembly.

“Either we succeed in our democratic transition thanks to free, fair and transparent elections, the results of which are acceptable to all … or we fail and relapse into the division of an armed conflict“he said, outlining a host of challenges the country faces ahead of the elections.

Ceasefire Holds, But Challenges Remain

Mr. Menfi said that despite the attempts to undermine the ceasefire and the resolution of any disagreement between the Libyan parties, and despite his collaboration with the Joint Military Committee to open the road connecting the parties is and west of the country, “the question of the expulsion of mercenaries and foreign forces from the country remains a real challenge.

“In this regard, we call on the international community to shoulder its responsibility by supporting efforts to [the challenges posed by foreign forces], with a view to guaranteeing an environment conducive to secure, free, fair and transparent elections, ”he declared.

Since taking office, the Presidential Council, he said, has makes considerable progress in ensuring full implementation of agreed commitments, in particular the roadmap which is the result of political dialogue, security Council resolutions, and the so-called Berlin Process, the German-facilitated effort supporting UN mediation to end the conflict in Libya.

“However, we face serious challenges and rapid developments that force us to consider more realistic and practical options to help avoid a political impasse that could undermine the next elections and put us back to square one,” he said.

National conferences followed by an international conference

In this spirit, the President of the Presidency Council made two announcements. First, he said he would follow a path aimed at sustaining the political process and sparing the country from further complex political crises.

This would focus on meetings between stakeholders represented by the relevant military and political institutions to facilitate agreement on effective guarantees to maintain the political process and hold free and fair elections with results acceptable to all Libyans.

“Working along this path requires a spirit of compromise on the part of all, a spirit of responsibility and placing the interests of the State above all, ”he underlined.

He noted that in recent years, Libya had seen several international initiatives and proposals aimed at resolving the crisis, none of which had met the necessary conditions for success.

So, he continued, to restore the sense of purpose and ensure that any future initiative would be Libyan-owned and led, he announced his intention to host an international conference in October.

“Building on the previous results on Libya, [the proposed conference] aims to ensure the continuation of international support in a unified, coherent and coherent manner according to a comprehensive national vision, ”he said, adding that the conference would bring together relevant international bodies, as well as regional and international partners.

national reconciliation

Mr Menfi went on to point out that national reconciliation would be essential to any political process and to the achievement of political stability. Therefore, the Libyan leadership had made it their top priority. He created the High Commission for National Reconciliation and launched comprehensive reconciliation on September 6.

He said many steps were being taken to restore trust among Libyans, the first being the exchange of detainees and the release of a number of prisoners who had served their sentences or had been found innocent.

“Corn we all know the road to reconciliation is long and arduous and to go to the end, apply transitional justice, truth, openness, recognize past wrongs, reparations and identify the missing are all necessary. It is only with these steps that we will be able to move forward towards a truly successful national reconciliation, ”he concluded.

