He spied on Soviet atomic bombs. Now it is a question of solving the ecological mysteries.
Not being able to see the forest for the trees is not just colloquial language for Mihai Nita – it is a professional inconvenience.
“When I go into the forest, I only see 100 meters around me,” said Dr Nita, forestry engineer at the University of Transylvania in Brasov, Romania.
Dr Nita’s research interest – the history of the forests of Eastern Europe – depends on a larger and more distant vision than the eyes can offer.
“You have to see what happened in the 1950s, if not a century ago,” Dr Nita said. “We needed an eye in the sky.”
To map the history of a landscape, foresters like Dr. Nita have long relied on traditional maps and inventories of trees that could be riddled with inaccuracies. But now they have the big picture that is the product of a 20th century American spy program: Project Corona, which launched classified satellites in the 1960s and 1970s to scrutinize military secrets. Soviet. During the process, these orbiting observers gathered approximately 850,000 images which were kept classified until the mid-1990s.
Modern environmentalists who chronicle precious or lost habitats have given Corona imagery a second life. Spatial snapshots, coupled with modern computing, have helped archaeologists identify ancient sites, showed how craters left by American bombs during the Vietnam War became fish ponds and told the story of WWII reshape tree cover in Eastern Europe.
Even though they are static, the panoramic photos contain discernible footprints – penguin colonies in Antarctica, termite mounds in Africa and cattle grazing tracks in Central Asia. – which reveal the dynamic life of the inhabitants of the earth below. “This is Google Earth in black and white,” said Catalina Munteanu, a biogeographer at Humboldt University in Berlin who used Corona images to show that groundhogs returned to the same burrows during decades of destructive farming practices. in Kazakhstan.
Modern systems like the Terra, Aqua, Copernicus and Landsat satellites provide environmental scientists with regularly updated images of the planet’s surface. But satellites have only been around for a few decades – four at most – and many offer less detailed resolution than the photographs recorded by Corona.
More importantly, with spy satellites, scientists can extend the timeline of a landscape even earlier in the 20th century. This, paradoxically, helps us predict what will come next.
“When you double or triple the age of this record,” said Chengquan Huang, a geographer at the University of Maryland, “you can dramatically improve your modeling ability in the future.”
In 2019, for example, a group of scientists used Corona images, historical maps and modern satellites to trace the fluctuating borders of Phewa Lake in Nepal over time. Then the researchers predicted what could follow, estimating that the shrinking lake could lose 80% of its water over the next 110 years. A loss of this magnitude would devastate the lake’s ability to provide water for hydropower generation, irrigation and tourism activities upon which hundreds of thousands of people in Nepal depend, they noted.
“We can use imagery from the past to inform the future,” said C. Scott Watson, a geoscientist at the University of Leeds and co-author of the Phewa Lake study.
Images that kept the cold war cold
At the start of the Cold War, the United States struggled to acquire military intelligence on the Soviet Union – a vast enemy spanning 11 time zones and one sixth of the earth’s surface.
Satellite reconnaissance offered a glimpse into the Soviet black box, said James David, curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington. “Photo intelligence tells you where the enemy’s military forces are,” he said. “It can be very helpful in telling you what equipment they have and how prepared they are.”
An early response was Corona, approved by President Eisenhower in 1958. But to photograph the enemy from space, US officials first had to accomplish feats of engineering: develop a film capable of withstanding space radiation and atmospheric pressure, then be recovered, developed and carefully analyzed.
The first dozen attempts to launch Corona satellites flopped, according to the CIA Some of the vehicles failed to orbit or back up, and others experienced camera or film crashes.
Then, in August 1960, the first successful Corona flight made eight day passes over the Soviet Union. When the camera used the 20 pounds of its film, the satellite released its return film capsule to an altitude of 100 miles. The package struck the atmosphere, deployed a parachute, and was recovered, in the air, by an Air Force plane in northwest Hawaii. It became the first photograph ever to be recovered from orbit.
“They didn’t know if these systems would work,” said Compton Tucker, senior earth science researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “It’s really very ingenious.”
Overtime, Corona cameras and films quality improvement. With an archive of nearly a million images, the program detected Soviet missile sites, warships, naval bases and other military targets. “They counted every rocket in the Soviet Union,” said Volker Radeloff, an ecologist at the University of Wisconsin – Madison whose lab used the images in his studies. “These images kept the Cold War cold.”
After 145 missions and returned 120 usable film cartridges, the several billion dollars The Corona program was decommissioned in 1972 in favor of satellites capable of returning their images to Earth in digital format.
When, in 1995, archive footage of the espionage program was declassified, some appeared on the cover page of the Times.
Government officials were motivated to release the images, in part because of their expected value to environmental scientists.
“These kinds of photographs,” said Vice President Gore at the time, “are what makes today’s event so exciting for those studying the process of change on our Earth.
Since then, the program has remained relatively unknown to the public. “It’s the best taxpayer-funded military achievement that nobody knows about,” said Jason Ur, a Harvard University archaeologist who regularly relies on Corona images for his research.
One of the reasons for their relative obscurity is that scientists who wanted to use the images had to overcome a variety of obstacles. For example, while the images have been declassified, it costs researchers $ 30 to scan a single image. Dr Radeloff said there was “heaps and heaps of data” but most of the footage is “still wrapped in film and not yet digitized”.
And it was not until recently that the software became sophisticated enough to correct, orient and analyze panoramic satellite images that are often distorted.
In 2015, Dr. Nita began to develop a method for processing Corona images, inspired by software that corrects images of shaking drones. “Computer programming was not sophisticated enough before,” he says.
With this and other technical advancements, research using Corona data has resumed. In the past two years alone, scientists have studied the images to track rock glacier movements in Central Asia, shoreline changes in Saudi Arabia, trees of the wadi in the deserts of eastern Egypt and loss of ice in Peru.
“ Like a time machine ” for the surface of the Earth
When fought over, Corona’s spy photos can reveal the history of a landscape beyond the contemporary era of widespread satellite imagery.
Often times, ’60s snapshots of Corona captured habitats before humans dramatically inundated them, paved them, plowed them, or developed wilderness in new towns, hydroelectric dams, farmland or industrial areas. . The images even challenged our assumptions about intact ecosystems – revealing, more than once, that the ancient forests believed to be in fact less than 70 years old.
“In a lot of cases they lead us to landscapes that are gone, that no longer exist,” said Dr Ur. “Corona is like a time machine for us.”
In 2013, Kevin Leempoel, a biologist, set out to trace the historical boundaries of mangroves in the Zhanjiang National Mangrove Reserve in southern China. Records were spotty until the 1980s, when global satellites began to regularly document the planet’s surface from space. “There was this big gap – we didn’t really have another point in time,” said Dr Leempoel, now at Britain’s Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.
Examining the black and white Corona images and hand marking the outline of the forest, Dr. Leempoel demonstrated in 2013 that human activity had reduced mangrove cover by more than a third from 1967 to 2009. This kind of discovery would have been impossible without the historical photos, he said.
“In ecology, we all face the same problem: we start to have good data in the 80s or 90s at best,” said Dr Leempoel. “The difference between today and yesterday is not huge. But compared to a century ago, the difference is huge.
Yet Corona data remains relatively untapped by scientists. Only 5% – about 90,000 images out of 1.8 million in total – of the ever-growing backlog of declassified spy satellite photographs of the country have been digitized so far, Dr Radeloff said. “It hasn’t been used much yet. We are at a turning point, ”he said.
With climate change and other transformations in the global ecosystem, it has never been more important to record and reconstruct long-term environmental calendars, said Dr Muntenau: “Everything we do leaves a footprint. This impact will not be apparent until decades later. “
Source link