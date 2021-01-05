He spied on Soviet atomic bombs. Now it is a question of solving the ecological mysteries.

Not being able to see the forest for the trees is not just colloquial language for Mihai Nita – it is a professional inconvenience.

“When I go into the forest, I only see 100 meters around me,” said Dr Nita, forestry engineer at the University of Transylvania in Brasov, Romania.

Dr Nita’s research interest – the history of the forests of Eastern Europe – depends on a larger and more distant vision than the eyes can offer.

“You have to see what happened in the 1950s, if not a century ago,” Dr Nita said. “We needed an eye in the sky.”