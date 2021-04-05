He led Hitler’s secret police in Austria. Then he spied for the West.

The Nazi leaders who were building this force needed experienced police officers, said Michael Holzmann, the son of an Austrian Nazi who has studied Gestapo activities in that country for many years. “Huber seized this opportunity and went from a small investigator to a most successful leader of the Gestapo terrorist regime in the former Austria,” he said.

In March 1938, after Germany annexed Austria, Huber was appointed Gestapo chief of the most important part of the country, including Vienna, the capital. Soon after, the Gestapo began a massive dissident hunt in Austria, and Huber ordered “to immediately arrest unwanted Jews, particularly criminally motivated, and transfer them to the Dachau concentration camp.” A few days later, the first two transports of Jews left Vienna for the camp, with many more to follow.

Huber remained in his post until the end of the war, receiving more and more staff and authority. Meanwhile, 70,000 Austrian Jews who could not leave the country were murdered, nearly 40% of the original community, while their property was looted by the Nazis.

Eichmann confirmed at his trial that he was involved in the deportation of Jews, but refused to plead guilty to genocide, saying: “I had no choice but to follow the orders I received. .

Huber took a different approach. Speaking to an official at the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal in 1948 – who questioned him as a witness and not as a suspect – he said he had known nothing about the extermination until at the end of 1944, when his deputy told him something vague.

“But the historical evidence paints a completely different picture,” says Professor Moshe Zimmerman, historian and Holocaust scholar at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “Eichmann was perhaps a more familiar face to the Jewish community, but the one who shared the responsibility for carrying out the terror against the Jews, their collection, their forced boarding on trains and their deportation to the camps, was the police and the Gestapo under Huber. “