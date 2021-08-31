He got out of Afghanistan just in time. His family did not.

Just over a year ago, Farhad Wajdi was in Kabul with his parents and siblings, running a non-profit organization that installed local women with street food carts. They were making international media headlines and winning the support of US-based NGOs and the Afghan government. But now the Taliban return to power in the country, which unfolded much faster than either American or Afghan officials thought possible, shattered the family’s fortunes and tore it between two countries. United States on Monday withdrew its last remaining troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of his 20-year war in the country. But the legacy of America’s actions in the country will carry on through families like Wajdi’s and the terrifying and often wicked consequences they face. Wajdi’s organization has garnered coverage in media such as the Guardian, BBC News and Al Jazeera, as well as recognition and financial support from international organizations such as the Asia Foundation and the US-based Global Citizen. . The Afghan government even donated recovered motorcycles to the association. But it was this attention that ultimately forced him to leave his country last year – and now puts his family at risk. Wajdi lives in Virginia, where he moved last year to seek asylum after ISIS militants threatened his life, he said. He arrived in America before his parents and siblings, and he planned for them to eventually join him – but none of them realized how little time they had left before the government collapses. From the Taliban brought to power, Wajdi’s family was in hiding and he contacted everyone he knew to try to evacuate them. Many people and organizations have tried, but nothing has worked. Their family’s non-profit food cart allowed women to sell quick lunches like pasta and rice to pedestrians in Kabul. Street food is popular in Kabul, but it is usually sold by men. When Wajdi started the organization with the help of his family in 2010, one of the problems was that women had to push the carts themselves, which was a taboo, Wajdi said. “Culturally it is considered very bad for a woman to push the cart,” he said.

Courtesy of Farhad Wajdi

Wajdi addressing the women who ran the food carts, before they had to flee Afghanistan

As a result, Wajdi and his father, who was well versed in electronics, worked together to design carts powered by solar panels. His mother, he says, advised and helped the cart vendors. They suffered verbal abuse and threats, Wajdi said, but the carts helped them earn money for their families, which made a particularly big difference for the widows. Last year, after Afghanistan was locked down due to COVID-19 and street vendors could no longer operate, carts were transformed into mobile disinfection units. “Seeing that my mother had empowered herself, it helped me clarify my vision, that I need to help more women be like my mother,” Wajdi said. But not everyone supported the project. Last summer, Wajdi started receiving threatening phone calls. “With the fame there was a danger for us,” he said. “A guy called me from a private number and told me you were promoting Western ideology in Afghanistan. Other calls have arrived. At first he didn’t take them seriously. But then he received a Facebook message, which he shared with BuzzFeed News, threatening to “target [his] workplace and home ”and that his“ final destination will be hell ”. The account that sent it, which still appears to be on Facebook, identified itself as part of ISIS of Khorasan Province, a regional affiliate of ISIS that uses the historical name of a region. covering parts of present-day Afghanistan and Pakistan. The post said Wajdi was being targeted for employing women from the Hazara minority as cart vendors. “If you surrender to us, we can reduce your punishment,” he said. “I was scared,” Wajdi said. He closed the office and took about 40 carts to an area near his house. Her parents took the threats seriously. Years of war had shown them that they had to. The family decided that Wajdi would travel to Virginia to seek asylum, as he already held a tourist visa for the United States and had an uncle living there. His parents, who did not hold a US visa, could not accompany him. It was a heartbreaking decision, but at the time, Wajdi believed he could eventually help his parents join him. But then everything changed.