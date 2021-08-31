He got out of Afghanistan just in time. His family did not.
Just over a year ago, Farhad Wajdi was in Kabul with his parents and siblings, running a non-profit organization that installed local women with street food carts.
They were making international media headlines and winning the support of US-based NGOs and the Afghan government. But now the Taliban return to power in the country, which unfolded much faster than either American or Afghan officials thought possible, shattered the family’s fortunes and tore it between two countries.
United States on Monday withdrew its last remaining troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of his 20-year war in the country. But the legacy of America’s actions in the country will carry on through families like Wajdi’s and the terrifying and often wicked consequences they face. Wajdi’s organization has garnered coverage in media such as the Guardian, BBC News and Al Jazeera, as well as recognition and financial support from international organizations such as the Asia Foundation and the US-based Global Citizen. . The Afghan government even donated recovered motorcycles to the association. But it was this attention that ultimately forced him to leave his country last year – and now puts his family at risk.
Wajdi lives in Virginia, where he moved last year to seek asylum after ISIS militants threatened his life, he said. He arrived in America before his parents and siblings, and he planned for them to eventually join him – but none of them realized how little time they had left before the government collapses. From the Taliban brought to power, Wajdi’s family was in hiding and he contacted everyone he knew to try to evacuate them. Many people and organizations have tried, but nothing has worked.
Their family’s non-profit food cart allowed women to sell quick lunches like pasta and rice to pedestrians in Kabul. Street food is popular in Kabul, but it is usually sold by men. When Wajdi started the organization with the help of his family in 2010, one of the problems was that women had to push the carts themselves, which was a taboo, Wajdi said. “Culturally it is considered very bad for a woman to push the cart,” he said.
As a result, Wajdi and his father, who was well versed in electronics, worked together to design carts powered by solar panels. His mother, he says, advised and helped the cart vendors. They suffered verbal abuse and threats, Wajdi said, but the carts helped them earn money for their families, which made a particularly big difference for the widows.
Last year, after Afghanistan was locked down due to COVID-19 and street vendors could no longer operate, carts were transformed into mobile disinfection units.
“Seeing that my mother had empowered herself, it helped me clarify my vision, that I need to help more women be like my mother,” Wajdi said.
But not everyone supported the project. Last summer, Wajdi started receiving threatening phone calls.
“With the fame there was a danger for us,” he said. “A guy called me from a private number and told me you were promoting Western ideology in Afghanistan.
Other calls have arrived. At first he didn’t take them seriously. But then he received a Facebook message, which he shared with BuzzFeed News, threatening to “target [his] workplace and home ”and that his“ final destination will be hell ”. The account that sent it, which still appears to be on Facebook, identified itself as part of ISIS of Khorasan Province, a regional affiliate of ISIS that uses the historical name of a region. covering parts of present-day Afghanistan and Pakistan. The post said Wajdi was being targeted for employing women from the Hazara minority as cart vendors. “If you surrender to us, we can reduce your punishment,” he said.
“I was scared,” Wajdi said. He closed the office and took about 40 carts to an area near his house. Her parents took the threats seriously. Years of war had shown them that they had to.
The family decided that Wajdi would travel to Virginia to seek asylum, as he already held a tourist visa for the United States and had an uncle living there. His parents, who did not hold a US visa, could not accompany him.
It was a heartbreaking decision, but at the time, Wajdi believed he could eventually help his parents join him. But then everything changed.
“As soon as the Taliban took power, we quickly abandoned our house,” his parents told BuzzFeed News in an email. Their neighbor told them that activists broke into their house as they left and searched the area, inquiring about them. The day the Taliban swept Kabul, Wajdi saw TV reports of people streaming at the airport, and there were rumors that Afghans were getting on planes just by being in the right place at the right time. It was dangerous, but given the threats, staying behind could be worse.
Wajdi’s parents decided to take the risk. With their young children, they left everything behind except a few bags of food and drink, asking a neighbor to keep an eye on the house. For days they stayed in areas near the airport, sleeping rough to avoid missing out on opportunities and moving door to door depending on rumors they had heard about where people were allowed. to enter. Waving papers, they shouted for help to foreign military officials and interpreters. No one would intervene.
They continued to run out of water at the airport, Wajdi said. “Only people can pass, there is only you with your documents and your children. No bags, no luggage.
The family spent days camping near the airport, praying to be evacuated. (BuzzFeed News is withholding their names to protect their safety.) Wajdi spent his nights on the phone with his mother, who was charging a laptop with a power bank. Both of his parents kept saying the same thing: “Son, there is no progress happening.” He spent his days calling everyone who could help him: the foundations that had supported him, journalists and friends in the United States and Europe.
When the terrorists bombarded Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, killing at least 170 Afghans Along with 13 US servicemen, Wajdi’s family was outside the airport – but at a different gate, where they could hear the explosion but not feel the impact. They are hiding again. Wajdi heard about the news attack – he immediately tried to call but couldn’t reach his parents. “I was so worried,” he said. Eventually, when the cell signal returned, he was able to make contact.
Now that the United States has pulled out of Afghanistan, Wajdi is trying to stay hopeful. The Taliban promised allow Afghans with visas for other countries or foreign passports to leave, but Wajdi does not believe them.
“It’s very hard,” he said. “When you see the situation on television, when you see the future of your country, it looks really bleak. You think, what if one day your parents were executed in front of your eyes?
These days his mind is filled with guesswork. Wajdi deplores the overly optimistic projections of the Afghan and American governments on the stability of Kabul. “That’s why my mom and dad didn’t have passports yet,” he said. “We were not mentally prepared to leave the country. If Wajdi had not trusted a friend in the Afghan government who had sought to allay his fears that the Taliban would quickly beat the army, he might have seen this coming.
“It’s like we’re still in a dream,” he said. “How is it possible that things are changing so quickly?” I never thought it would all fall apart so easily.
