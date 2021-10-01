He considers migrants to be “modern slaves” and has dedicated his life to helping them

BRUSSELS – Wherever he goes to the Church of Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Brussels, Reverend Daniel Alliët quickly finds himself surrounded by a crowd, an unusual sight for a Roman Catholic church in largely secular Western Europe.

But St. John’s is not a regular church. An impressive Baroque facade adorns the exterior, but inside there are no benches, votive candles, or even worshipers. 17th-century religious statues are draped with posters calling for social justice, and the marble floor is littered with mattresses and sleeping bags for the migrants sheltering there, who often congregate around the priest as he moves.

For Father Alliët, 77, the heart of Christianity is to help people on the margins of society, and he has devoted much of his life to helping undocumented migrants, mostly Muslims, and the poor in the cities. Although his church is still sanctified, no Mass has been celebrated there since his retirement in 2019. It’s an unorthodox approach, which has sparked tension between him and more conservative members of the Catholic clergy in Belgium.

He calls undocumented migrants “modern slaves” and, in an interview with the church, said their plight reflects the global injustice for which the Western world bears responsibility. There are no less than 200,000 irregular migrants in Belgium, a nation of 10 million, according to the estimates of aid organizations.