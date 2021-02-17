He calls himself “the poet laureate of North Korea”. Two women call him a rapist
SEOUL, South Korea – Has lectured at European universities and has been on the cover of a British magazine. His book has been translated into a dozen languages. He was once a guest on CNN.
Jang Jin-sung is one of North Korea’s most internationally recognized defectors. His memories of 2014, “Dear leaderFascinated readers with what he said were first-hand descriptions of a private party organized by former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, and claims about what it was that ” to be one of the few “Poet Laureates” chosen to write propaganda About the Kim family.
But two women say her heroic story of escaping the authoritarian country has kept a secret. Both accused Mr. Jang of raping them in South Korea after his defection, and they said he used his celebrity status to go after them.
A woman, a North Korean defector, has filed a lawsuit, accusing Mr. Jang and one of his associates of rape and other sex crimes. The other woman made the allegations this week in interviews with The New York Times and other media outlets in South Korea. She did not file an official complaint with the police against Mr. Jang and said her main intention was to show solidarity with the other woman.
Mr Jang, 49, denied the allegations and said he had never raped the North Korean defector and that his relationship with the second woman had been consensual. The associate also denied the allegations and counterattacked the North Korean woman for defamation. Mr. Jang also threatened to counterattack her, and has already sued the television company that first reported its allegations against him.
This case is currently before the court. The two lawsuits filed by the North Korean woman are under investigation by the police, who will then decide whether or not to prosecute. Authorities are also reviewing Mr. Jang’s partner’s counter action.
A series of prominent South Korean men have been convicted of sexual assault in recent years as the country #MeToo movement has started to take hold. He helped reveal what experts see as pervasive sexual exploitation across the country. The dangers may be particularly pronounced among North Korean women who, due to their status as deserters, may find themselves helpless.
In 2016, Mr. Jang ran a website in South Korea called New Focus International, specializing in North Korean news. That year, he offered an interview with Sung Sel-hyang, a little-known defector from North Korea who ran an online children’s clothing store while attending college in Seoul.
Ms. Sung said she felt both surprised and grateful for the attention. But she said she was never featured on Mr. Jang’s website.
Instead, Ms. Sung claims in a lawsuit that when she first met Mr. Jang in 2016, he drunk him and asked his South Korean business partner to take her home. Ms. Sung alleges that the man took her to his own apartment and raped her.
In another lawsuit, Ms. Sung said that Mr. Jang raped her in a hotel room in Seoul a month later. According to legal documents, when she tried to resist, he used a photo of her naked in bed that was taken by Mr. Jang’s business partner without his knowledge, and threatened to upload the image to the his school’s website.
Ms. Sung said in the legal documents that Mr. Jang continued to use the photo as blackmail and raped it three more times in a few months. He also gifted it to two South Korean men whose friendship or financial support he had cultivated, depending on his costume.
“I was ashamed of what had happened to me and I thought no one would support me,” Ms. Sung, 32, said in an interview. “For me he was such a powerful figure that I thought I wouldn’t stand a chance against him.
She had contact with Mr. Jang over the years, but decided to come forward last month in a TV appearance on South Korean television channel MBC. After that, she filed a lawsuit against Mr. Jang and his business partner, prompting the police to open an official investigation.
MBC was the first to broadcast the charges against Mr. Jang. He has since issued statements on Facebook and Youtube Vehemently denying the allegations and challenged “any North Korean defector to report me to the police if I sexually assault them.”
A woman of South Korean descent, Kang Haeryun, 32, spoke out this week and said Mr. Jang raped her while she was working as a writer for her website in 2014.
“I tried to erase my traumatic memories for six years, but I decided to go out and show solidarity with Sung Sel-hyang because we rape survivors have to fight together,” Ms. Kang said in a statement. interview.
Ms. Kang said the alleged rape took place at the apartment of one of Mr. Kang’s friends on November 18, 2014, about two years before the #MeToo movement began in South Korea. She confided in two friends about what happened not long after, she said. The two friends confirmed in interviews with The Times that she did.
“She said he came over her and she said ‘no’ but he continued,” said Hahna Yoon, one of the friends. “I said it was rape. Another friend, Kim Hyeon-kyeong, said Ms. Kang told her that Mr. Jang sexually assaulted her and quit her job because of it.
Ms. Kang said that it took her years to realize that she was a victim and never went to the police because she initially felt helpless in the face of Mr. Jang’s fame. and then lived in self-hatred.
Mr. Jang denied raping Ms. Kang and said in an interview that his relationship with her was consensual.
Although she does not plan to file a complaint against Mr. Jang due to the likelihood of a protracted legal battle, Ms. Kang said she was willing to be questioned by the police as part of their investigation. She said her motive for coming forward in an interview was to support Ms. Sung.
While South Korean women have pushed to hold sexual predators accountable in recent years, the plight of North Korean defectors has been less public.
About 72 percent of the 33,700 North Korean deserters who fled south are women, according to government data. Many fall prey during their perilous journey. Even after arriving in the south, they remain vulnerable to sexual violence, especially from other defectors, human rights experts have said.
The defective typically socialize within their own tight-knit community, where victims of sexual violence feel pressured to remain silent, said Jeon Su-mi, an attorney for defectors who are victims of sex crimes.
Famous male defectors – former senior officials, survivors of North Korean prison camps, perpetrators and activists, among them – wield enormous influence in this community, Ms. Jeon said. Some use their status to sexually abuse defectors, especially new arrivals.
“I’ve seen these men grope young female deserters over dinner and dinner at night and then take them to motels for what they call a ‘second round’,” she said.
Ms. Sung said her mother passed away at the age of five and sold hats at the market until she and her grandmother fled North Korea in 2006. Her dream of building a new life in the south, she said, turned into a nightmare after meeting Mr. Jang. She said she burned herself with cigarettes out of desperation.
But Ms. Sung also said that a businessman who was introduced to her by Mr. Jang last fall became one of her biggest supporters, that the two fell in love and that he encouraged her. decision to manifest.
Mr. Jang accused the man of manipulating Ms. Sung into making false statements, described himself as a “matchmaker” and said the allegations against him were “a scam.”
“She was the one who asked me to introduce her to a wealthy South Korean,” he said, referring to Ms. Sung. “I am not a sex criminal.”
Mr. Jang is best known in South Korea for his heartbreaking poem, “I Sell My Daughter for 100 Earnings,” about a North Korean mother trying to find a new family for her daughter before she dies of cancer. .
Despite being one of North Korea’s best-known defectors, Mr. Jang has faced relatively limited public scrutiny of his biography. In the English version of “Dear Leader”, for example, Mr. Jang describes himself as a North Korean “poet laureate”, but his fellow defectors have privately doubted for years that he ever held such a title.
This week, Mr. Jang admitted that he had never been a North Korean Poet Laureate, but that his poems were praised by Kim Jong-il. “I never said with my own mouth that I was a North Korean poet laureate,” he said, contradicting his own memoir.
