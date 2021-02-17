He calls himself “the poet laureate of North Korea”. Two women call him a rapist

SEOUL, South Korea – Has lectured at European universities and has been on the cover of a British magazine. His book has been translated into a dozen languages. He was once a guest on CNN.

Jang Jin-sung is one of North Korea’s most internationally recognized defectors. His memories of 2014, “Dear leaderFascinated readers with what he said were first-hand descriptions of a private party organized by former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, and claims about what it was that ” to be one of the few “Poet Laureates” chosen to write propaganda About the Kim family.

But two women say her heroic story of escaping the authoritarian country has kept a secret. Both accused Mr. Jang of raping them in South Korea after his defection, and they said he used his celebrity status to go after them.

A woman, a North Korean defector, has filed a lawsuit, accusing Mr. Jang and one of his associates of rape and other sex crimes. The other woman made the allegations this week in interviews with The New York Times and other media outlets in South Korea. She did not file an official complaint with the police against Mr. Jang and said her main intention was to show solidarity with the other woman.