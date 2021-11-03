Hawaii is easing restrictions and preparing to welcome tourists again.
Signaling that Hawaii is eager to revive its ailing tourism and hospitality industries, Gov. David Y. Ige said his state would ease Covid restrictions this month and welcome international travelers again, in the news frame federal guidelines that come into effect on November 8.
The governor’s decision was a turnaround for a state that just two months ago advised travelers not to visit, as he faced the worst wave of coronavirus cases he has ever seen, a wave of illness from the highly contagious Delta variant that overwhelmed hospitals and halted Hawaii’s economic recovery.
At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Hawaii endured months of confinement, imposing strict 14-day quarantine protocols and suffering the economic consequences on its tourism economy.
Now, with low hospitalization rates and new cases, the islands are once again ready for business, officials say. As of September 2, the seven-day daily average of new cases in the state was 910. As of Tuesday, it had fallen to 116, according to a New York Times Database.
On Tuesday, the governor signed a Executive Decree which will lift capacity limits later this month at bars, restaurants and gyms in counties that require customers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter. Hawaii is divided into four main counties: one for the Big Island; one for Oahu; one for the intermediate islands, including Maui and Molokai; and one for the islands west of Oahu, including Kauai.
Speaking at a press conference, Mr Ige said the state’s vaccination campaign, which has vaccinated about 60% of the eligible population, has reduced new cases and hospitalizations to a level that allows for more flexibility. restrictions.
“Vaccination is the most widespread and important mitigation measure during this pandemic that each of us can take personal steps to implement,” the governor said in a statement. press conference.
The governor’s decree comes two weeks after he announcement that fully vaccinated domestic tourists would be welcome to visit the islands again from November 1.
Counties that do not require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test will still need to limit the capacity of bars, restaurants and gyms to 50%, according to the ordinance.
The order also says customers must maintain a six-foot distance and wear masks inside restaurants and bars, except while eating or drinking – a measure Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi handed over. in question.
Mr Blangiardi said in a statement that maintaining the social distancing requirement would prevent some businesses from operating at full capacity and “does not advance the needle for many affected restaurants and bars.”
Still, the governor’s order was proof the state was making progress on the pandemic, some officials said.
“We’re slowly starting to come out of it, which is good,” Honolulu City Council member Brandon JC Elefante said on Wednesday. “I think this is an important step because we are kind of relaxing some of the restrictions, while still keeping a close eye on our positivity rate,” he said.