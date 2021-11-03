Hawaii is easing restrictions and preparing to welcome tourists again.

Signaling that Hawaii is eager to revive its ailing tourism and hospitality industries, Gov. David Y. Ige said his state would ease Covid restrictions this month and welcome international travelers again, in the news frame federal guidelines that come into effect on November 8.

The governor’s decision was a turnaround for a state that just two months ago advised travelers not to visit, as he faced the worst wave of coronavirus cases he has ever seen, a wave of illness from the highly contagious Delta variant that overwhelmed hospitals and halted Hawaii’s economic recovery.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Hawaii endured months of confinement, imposing strict 14-day quarantine protocols and suffering the economic consequences on its tourism economy.

Now, with low hospitalization rates and new cases, the islands are once again ready for business, officials say. As of September 2, the seven-day daily average of new cases in the state was 910. As of Tuesday, it had fallen to 116, according to a New York Times Database.