Haunting photos of the COVID pandemic in Bangladesh

A critically ill COVID-19 patient is treated in the intensive care unit in a hospital bed in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Most of the hospitals with intensive care beds are busy in Dhaka. The rising rates of infections and deaths every day are alarming, and the ferocity of the Delta variant of the disease is crippling the healthcare system. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug 25 (IPS) – Documentary photographer and director Mohammad Rakibul Hasan has documented the health crisis in Bangladesh over the past few months. In these haunting images, Hasan brings to life the conditions under which many patients are treated with poor conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hassan received the Lucie Prize Discovery of the Year 2018. He also received the 23rd Human Rights Press Awards for his series “The Looted Honor” on the survivors of the rape of Rohingya refugees from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club Hong Kong, Amnesty International and the Association Hong Kong journalists who rewards the best reports. on Asian news.

In Bangladesh, from January 3, 2020 to August 23, 2021, there were 1,467,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 25,399 deaths, according to the WHO. As of August 17, 2021, a total of 21,728,150 doses of vaccine had been administered.

Health workers clean their used clothes and reusable, washable equipment at a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Rohingya refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

Healthcare professional preserves swab sample from COVID-19 patient at Rohingya refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Bangladesh. The fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the refugee camp is difficult as most live in densely populated temporary hut-type temporal houses, densely built in the camps, where social distancing is impossible. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

A swab is taken from the Rohingya refugee camp. There are numerous COVID-19 test booths that the government and humanitarian organizations have set up for host communities and Rohingya refugees around the camp area. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

Mehrun (pseudonym) is a leprosy patient who stays in a leprosy mission hospital in Nilphamari, Bangladesh. If left untreated, leprosy can create complications. Mehrun has lost his left eye and his right eye is being treated in hospital. “After God, only doctors can treat my eye, and I love to see the world,” she said. The healthcare system is warping under the latest wave of the pandemic with the highly contagious Delta variant. Location: Nilphamari, Bangladesh Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (photographer / documentary maker)

There is a severe shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and other critically ill people in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The highly contagious Delta is the source of most infections in the country. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

A COVID-19 positive patient is treated in an intensive care unit in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Healthcare professionals are dedicated to their jobs, but coronavirus infection rates among doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are increasing. It has become more difficult for all hospitals in Bangladesh to tackle the third wave of the pandemic. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

A young boy arrived at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh in critical condition during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

During the strict lockdown in Bangladesh, more than 20 horses used for tourism in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, which has the world’s longest sandy beach, died due to food shortages. The pandemic has broken the economic backbone of communities, especially in low GDP countries around the world. Credit: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (documentary photographer / director)

