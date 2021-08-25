Haunting photos of the COVID pandemic in Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug 25 (IPS) – Documentary photographer and director Mohammad Rakibul Hasan has documented the health crisis in Bangladesh over the past few months. In these haunting images, Hasan brings to life the conditions under which many patients are treated with poor conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hassan received the Lucie Prize Discovery of the Year 2018. He also received the 23rd Human Rights Press Awards for his series “The Looted Honor” on the survivors of the rape of Rohingya refugees from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club Hong Kong, Amnesty International and the Association Hong Kong journalists who rewards the best reports. on Asian news.
In Bangladesh, from January 3, 2020 to August 23, 2021, there were 1,467,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 25,399 deaths, according to the WHO. As of August 17, 2021, a total of 21,728,150 doses of vaccine had been administered.
