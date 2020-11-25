World
Hassan Rohani: Iranian President hopes Joe Biden unveils Donald Trump’s Iranian policy | World News – Times of India
TEHRAN, IRAN: Iranian President on Wednesday reiterated his hope that the US president-elect Joe biden would bring U.S. Iranian policy back to where he left things as vice president four years ago, state television reported. Tehranthe nuclear agreement concluded with the world powers.
Hassan Rouhani said that if Iran and the United States can find a way to “the situation of January 20, 2017,” President Donald trumpon the day of the inauguration, “this could be a huge solution to many problems and problems.”
Under Trump, tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, pushing both sides to the brink of war earlier this year.
One of Trump’s main foreign policy moves was the unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, which had limited Iran’s uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump has since piled up punitive sanctions against Iran that devastated the country’s economy and destroyed its currency.
Rohani called on Biden to “explicitly condemn” Trump’s maximum pressure campaign and “make up for the bad policies pursued over the past four years,” a possible reference to the massive financial losses Iran suffered as a result of the Trump’s sanctions campaign.
In an effort to pressure Europe to find a way around sanctions, Iran has gradually abandoned the limits of the nuclear deal. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, which would have weighed less than 300 kilograms (660 pounds) in the deal, now stands at more than 2,440 kilograms (5,380 pounds), according to the latest report from the inspectors of the UN.
This is potentially enough material to make at least two nuclear weapons, experts say, if Iran chooses to pursue the bomb. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Rouhani, a relative moderate, as well as the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, signaled the will of the country to reverse its enrichment and to resume negotiations.
Although Biden seems unlikely to lift crippling sanctions against Iran in his “first steps” to power, as Rouhani demanded in his speech on Wednesday, the president-elect has indicated he will revert to the nuclear deal if Iran first came back into compliance.
