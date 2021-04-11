Has Texas Achieved Collective Immunity? “There is no way on the green earth of God,” says one expert.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have been overly optimistic on Sunday when he told Fox News his state could be “very close” to collective immunity – the point where much of the population is immune to Covid -19, either to be vaccinated or previously infected, that the virus can no longer spread.

“When you look at the elderly population, for example, over 70 percent of our seniors have received a vaccine, over 50 percent of those between the ages of 50 and 65 have received a vaccine,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican , says Chris Wallace. Mr. Wallace had asked why Statewide Infection, Hospitalization and Mortality Rates were more under control than in other states, despite Texas reopening of many activities and elimination of mask warrants.

The governor added, “I don’t know what collective immunity is, but when you add that to people who have immunity, it looks like it could be very close to collective immunity.”

Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said: “There is no way on God’s green earth that Texas is even close to herd immunity. . “