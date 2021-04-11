Has Texas Achieved Collective Immunity? “There is no way on the green earth of God,” says one expert.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have been overly optimistic on Sunday when he told Fox News his state could be “very close” to collective immunity – the point where much of the population is immune to Covid -19, either to be vaccinated or previously infected, that the virus can no longer spread.
“When you look at the elderly population, for example, over 70 percent of our seniors have received a vaccine, over 50 percent of those between the ages of 50 and 65 have received a vaccine,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican , says Chris Wallace. Mr. Wallace had asked why Statewide Infection, Hospitalization and Mortality Rates were more under control than in other states, despite Texas reopening of many activities and elimination of mask warrants.
The governor added, “I don’t know what collective immunity is, but when you add that to people who have immunity, it looks like it could be very close to collective immunity.”
Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said: “There is no way on God’s green earth that Texas is even close to herd immunity. . “
He added, “Look no further than Michigan and Minnesota, which have much higher vaccination rates than Texas. And we are already seeing widespread transmission. “
About 19% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, while Michigan at 22 percent and Minnesota at 24 percent.
Estimates of what it would take to achieve herd immunity have increased slightly since the start of the pandemic, ranging from requiring immunity in 60 percent to more than 90 percent of the population to stop transmission.
What the level really is, “We don’t know,” Dr. Osterholm said. “Anyone who tells you exactly what the herd immunity level is is also likely to want to sell you a bridge.”
He predicted that within a few weeks or a month, Texas and other parts of the southern and western United States would see rising case rates like the levels currently occurring in the Upper Midwest. and the North East.
This variant “surely resets the counter” and makes herd immunity more difficult to achieve, Dr Osterholm said. Additional variations could further complicate forecasts.
“These variations are game-changing,” he said. “They really are. It is truly remarkable.
