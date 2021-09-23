Has Covid cost Australia its love for freedom?

But many Australians, though frustrated, see something else. When asked if the sacrifices were worth it, they look to their neighbors, their community leaders, the millions of people who line up for vaccines and the tens of thousands of Australians who would have died from Covid without all restrictions.

Their response, with caveats or zeal, was generally the same: “Yes, it’s worth it” or “Yes, we think it will. “

To understand why, I explored the two Australias, the one with Covid, where around half of the country’s population is trapped at home, and the one that has so far managed to keep it out. In both cases, I heard the same message: Critics need to reimagine freedom not as the personal autonomy that Americans cherish, but rather as a collective right with responsibilities. Epidemics are a test of society’s commitment to the greater good, they argue, and if one country has failed, it’s the United States, not Australia.

Visiting the pre-Covid past

Western Australia is about six times the size of California, but it has only 2.7 million people. It combines a vast red Mars-like landscape to the north and east, rich in minerals, with a fertile coastal stretch to the southwest that includes the city of Perth and the Margaret River wine and surf region.

Going through almost everything in August after 14 days of quarantine 3,000 kilometers away, near Darwin, I heard two refrains about Covid: “We were so lucky” and “It’s because we are so compliant”.