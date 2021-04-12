Harvey Weinstein indicted in California for sexual assault

Case accuses the former Hollywood film producer of alleged attacks on five women from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area.

Harvey Weinstein was indicted in California for sexual assault, one of his attorneys said on Monday, as the former Hollywood film producer appeared in New York court to see whether or not he should be extradited.

Weinstein, 69, appeared by video link from the Wende Correctional Center near Buffalo, New York, for the hearing before Judge Kenneth Case of the Erie County Court.

Weinstein appealed his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan and Sentence of 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

California criminal record v Weinstein covers the alleged attacks on five women from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area.

It includes four counts of forced rape, four counts of forced oral copulation, two counts of forced sexual violence and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

Weinstein has denied having had non-consensual sex with anyone.

Norman Effman, a public defender representing Weinstein, has called for his client to be brought to justice on the indictment virtually in New York City rather than extradited so he can receive necessary medical treatment, including eye and dental surgery. planned.

Effman said Weinstein, a diabetic, is “almost technically blind at this point,” and also suffers from heart and back problems.

“We’re not trying to avoid what’s going to happen in California,” Effman said. “We believe that there is not only a defense against these charges, but a very good defense against these charges”, which would result in an acquittal.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.