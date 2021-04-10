World
Harry expected to fly to funeral for his grandfather Prince Philip – Times of India
LONDON: Royal ranks split after explosive interview with Prince harry and wife Meghan markle must be canceled as reports suggest the Duke of Sussex wishes to travel to the UK despite coronavirus restrictions to attend the funeral of grandfather Prince Philip.
Harry was close to his grandfather and, according to media reports, he is keen to be by his grandmother’s side, Queen Elizabeth II, as she mourns the death of her 73-year-old husband.
Harry, who is now based in California, is unlikely to be joined by Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with their second baby.
“He will, of course, be there no matter how difficult relations between the Sussexes and the family,” a source quoted in the “Daily Telegraph” said.
Difficult relationships refer to a Oprah winfrey interview last month in which the couple raised serious concerns about the lack of support within the royal ranks before returning as frontline royals last year.
Current coronavirus lockdown rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must be tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantined for 10 days upon arrival. But there is an exemption for those attending the funeral of a close family member and the possibility of a five-day quarantine under the test and release system with a negative Covid result.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website has been transformed into a commemorative page at Duke of Edinburgh. A short post on Archewell.Com, located against a dark background, reads: “In memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … you will be greatly missed.”
Details of the funeral, which will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, are being finalized, but it is expected to be a much reduced event due to the lockdown.
The Queen, who has reportedly been by her husband’s side in his final hours, is comforted by her children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
“He was, quite simply, my strength and I have stayed all these years, and I and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a greater debt than he would ever claim, or we will never know, ”reads a quote from his speech on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, alongside a photo of the couple posted on the official website. Buckingham Palace social media platforms.
“At the Queen’s coronation in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh vowed to be Her Majesty’s ‘man of life and body’. The Duke had been a devoted husband (companion of the sovereign) for almost 70 years. years, from Her Majesty’s accession in 1952 until her death, ”adds a note with another series of images of the royal couple.
According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, as the Duke of Edinburgh’s fragile condition worsened overnight Thursday, with insiders warning he was “gravely ill”, any discussion of the rushed return of the 99-year-old man in hospital was rejected by the Queen. She is said to have known her husband’s wishes after returning from a lengthy hospital stay last month.
“He spent most of the four weeks he was in the hospital trying to get home. They operated on her heart in an attempt to give her a little more time, possibly with the 100th birthday in mind. But he didn’t really care. He just wanted to be back in his own bed. There was no way he would have wanted to die in the hospital, ”the newspaper said, citing a source.
Although Buckingham Palace declined to go into “specifics” on the nature of Prince Philip’s death, the Queen is believed to have been at her husband’s bedside in her private apartments at Windsor Castle when the time came. late Friday morning.
According to royal protocol, immediate family members would have been informed of the news, followed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – with the code ‘Forth Bridge is down’, triggering Operation Forth Bridge and flags atop palaces and half-flying government buildings. mast.
Historically, royal events have been given code names to ensure that news does not leak to the public through palace switchboards until all relevant departments have been officially notified.
