Harry and William seen chatting together after royal funeral – Times of India
LONDON: A year after their last meeting, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry put aside their strained relationship by saying goodbye to their grandfather at his funeral on Saturday.
The brothers were dark and silent as they walked together in a procession behind Prince Philip’s coffin before his funeral at Windsor Castle with their father, Prince charlesand other close relatives. They were seen chatting and walking together after the end of the service.
It was the first time the brothers had been together in public since Harry stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States with his wife. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie in early 2020.
Tensions between Harry, 36, and William, 38, emerged after Harry and Meghan gave a revealing interview to the American talk show host Oprah winfrey last month. The couple have portrayed the royal family as indifferent to Meghan’s mental health issues, and Harry described his relationship with William as “a space for now”.
On Saturday, William and Harry walked silently on either side of their cousin, Peter Phillips, as they joined other royals in Philip’s funeral procession. At one point, Phillips fell slightly behind allowing the brothers to walk side by side – a visual echo of when the couple, as boys in 1997, walked behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during of another televised royal burial around the world.
The brothers sat opposite each other in St George’s Chapel for the funeral, which only 30 people attended due to coronavirus restrictions. As William sat next to his wife Kate, Harry was alone as Meghan is pregnant with their second child and her doctor advised her not to make the long trip.
Then Harry, William and Kate walked outside the chapel together. Moments later, the brothers were walking alone as Kate spoke to Zara Tindall, another of Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren who is William and Harry’s cousin.
Rumors of a split between the brothers – William, the heir, and Harry, the “spare” – have been raging at least since 2019. This is when Harry and Meghan parted ways with the Foundation. royale, originally created as the brothers’ charitable joint venture, to create their own platform. That year Harry said he loved his brother very much but they were “on different paths” and they had “good days” and “bad days”.
Many believe William was angry and hurt by Harry’s decision to speak so publicly about the Royal Family’s issues during the interview with Winfrey. In an explosive allegation, they said a family member – not the Queen or Philip – had expressed “concerns” about Archie’s possible skin color before he was born. Meghan has a black mother and a white father.
Days after the interview aired, William insisted that “we really are not a racist family,” and said he had not spoken to Harry since the airing.
It is not known whether the death of their grandfather will help the brothers heal their breakup. It was not immediately clear how long Harry, who has self-isolated under UK coronavirus restrictions since arriving from California earlier this week, will remain in his home country.
Saturday’s funeral was limited to just 30 people, all of whom were to wear masks, sit in family bubbles and stay socially distant in the same church that hosted hundreds for Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018 And Britain’s continued coronavirus restrictions may limit what opportunity the brothers will have to iron out their differences.
“Due to Covid restrictions, it is difficult to achieve decent conservations,” royal biographer Penny Junor said. “It’s probably quite difficult to sit down like they normally would over a beer and discuss things.”
